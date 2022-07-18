  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
MyStory: Durch Bildung Leben in Indien retten-w-

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

90,78EUR
+1,04EUR
+1,16%
13:05:08
STU
90,30EUR
+0,98EUR
+1,10%
18.07.2022
GVIE

WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
19.07.2022 12:31

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight (Barclays Capital)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 135 Euro belassen. Analyst Andrew Ross rechnet in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick mit einer weiteren durchwachsenen Berichtssaison der europäischen Internetbranche. Zuversichtlich ist er für Hellofresh, Scout24 und Delivery Hero. Eher skeptisch dagegen bei Zalando, Just Eat Takeaway und The Hut. Das allgemein "sicherste Versteck" im aktuellen Umfeld sieht er im Subsektor Anzeigenportale./ag/ngu

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SN08SQ 4,87
1,91
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SN4JH2 9,51
0,97
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SN08SQ, SN4JH2. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.07.2022 / 18:44 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.07.2022 / 04:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
135,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
89,38 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
51,04%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
90,78 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
48,71%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Ross 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
129,75 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

12:31 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
12.07.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
06.07.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
06.07.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
05.07.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV News
RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+42,93%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +42,93%
Ø Kursziel: 129,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
80
100
120
140
160
Jefferies & Company Inc.
170,00 €
Warburg Research
125,00 €
Baader Bank
110,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
146,00 €
Barclays Capital
135,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
80,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
125,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
147,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +42,93%
Ø Kursziel: 129,75
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:59 Uhr SYNLAB Overweight
11:59 Uhr Novartis Conviction Buy List
11:58 Uhr Richemont Buy
11:57 Uhr Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Overweight
11:57 Uhr GEA Hold
11:50 Uhr Allianz Neutral
11:44 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
11:41 Uhr Delivery Hero Outperform
11:39 Uhr Volvo (B) Buy
11:36 Uhr EDF (Electricité de France) Buy
11:33 Uhr AUTO1 Overweight
11:33 Uhr Delivery Hero Overweight
11:33 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Overweight
11:31 Uhr HelloFresh Overweight
11:31 Uhr Scout24 Overweight
11:30 Uhr MTU Aero Engines Buy
11:29 Uhr Zur Rose Overweight
11:28 Uhr Zalando Equal Weight
11:27 Uhr Airbus Buy
10:53 Uhr KRONES Buy
10:52 Uhr KION GROUP Buy
10:43 Uhr Volvo (B) Sell
10:42 Uhr Alstom Buy
10:41 Uhr TAG Immobilien Buy
10:41 Uhr freenet Buy
10:10 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Neutral
10:10 Uhr Deliveroo Underweight
10:09 Uhr Delivery Hero Neutral
09:51 Uhr Stellantis Sector Perform
09:51 Uhr Continental Sector Perform
09:51 Uhr Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Outperform
09:51 Uhr Renault Sector Perform
09:51 Uhr Daimler Truck Outperform
09:51 Uhr BMW Sector Perform
09:50 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
09:50 Uhr Volvo (B) Sector Perform
09:49 Uhr Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Outperform
09:39 Uhr Valeo SA Underperform
08:44 Uhr Deliveroo Buy
08:25 Uhr Alstom Buy
08:24 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Hold
08:24 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
08:22 Uhr Novartis Underweight
08:21 Uhr Novartis Neutral
08:20 Uhr Novartis Buy
07:37 Uhr SAFRAN Buy
07:36 Uhr Apple Neutral
07:35 Uhr Iberdrola SA Buy
07:34 Uhr LOréal Hold
07:33 Uhr Unilever Hold

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Sollte Deutschland trotz stark steigender Energiepreise weiterhhin die Ukraine unterstützen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen