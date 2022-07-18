|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Ausblick
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
135,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
89,38 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
51,04%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
90,78 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
48,71%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Ross
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
129,75 €
|12:31 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.07.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.07.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.07.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.07.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|12:31 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.07.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.07.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.07.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.07.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|12:31 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.07.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.07.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.07.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.07.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|02.06.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.03.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.02.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|04.10.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|11:59 Uhr
|SYNLAB Overweight
|11:59 Uhr
|Novartis Conviction Buy List
|11:58 Uhr
|Richemont Buy
|11:57 Uhr
|Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Overweight
|11:57 Uhr
|GEA Hold
|11:50 Uhr
|Allianz Neutral
|11:44 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|11:41 Uhr
|Delivery Hero Outperform
|11:39 Uhr
|Volvo (B) Buy
|11:36 Uhr
|EDF (Electricité de France) Buy
|11:33 Uhr
|AUTO1 Overweight
|11:33 Uhr
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|11:33 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Overweight
|11:31 Uhr
|HelloFresh Overweight
|11:31 Uhr
|Scout24 Overweight
|11:30 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|11:29 Uhr
|Zur Rose Overweight
|11:28 Uhr
|Zalando Equal Weight
|11:27 Uhr
|Airbus Buy
|10:53 Uhr
|KRONES Buy
|10:52 Uhr
|KION GROUP Buy
|10:43 Uhr
|Volvo (B) Sell
|10:42 Uhr
|Alstom Buy
|10:41 Uhr
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|10:41 Uhr
|freenet Buy
|10:10 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Neutral
|10:10 Uhr
|Deliveroo Underweight
|10:09 Uhr
|Delivery Hero Neutral
|09:51 Uhr
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|09:51 Uhr
|Continental Sector Perform
|09:51 Uhr
|Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Outperform
|09:51 Uhr
|Renault Sector Perform
|09:51 Uhr
|Daimler Truck Outperform
|09:51 Uhr
|BMW Sector Perform
|09:50 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
|09:50 Uhr
|Volvo (B) Sector Perform
|09:49 Uhr
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Outperform
|09:39 Uhr
|Valeo SA Underperform
|08:44 Uhr
|Deliveroo Buy
|08:25 Uhr
|Alstom Buy
|08:24 Uhr
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Hold
|08:24 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|08:22 Uhr
|Novartis Underweight
|08:21 Uhr
|Novartis Neutral
|08:20 Uhr
|Novartis Buy
|07:37 Uhr
|SAFRAN Buy
|07:36 Uhr
|Apple Neutral
|07:35 Uhr
|Iberdrola SA Buy
|07:34 Uhr
|LOréal Hold
|07:33 Uhr
|Unilever Hold
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan