LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 135 Euro belassen. Analyst Andrew Ross rechnet in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick mit einer weiteren durchwachsenen Berichtssaison der europäischen Internetbranche. Zuversichtlich ist er für Hellofresh, Scout24 und Delivery Hero. Eher skeptisch dagegen bei Zalando, Just Eat Takeaway und The Hut. Das allgemein "sicherste Versteck" im aktuellen Umfeld sieht er im Subsektor Anzeigenportale./ag/ngu