|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
104,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
78,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
31,98%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
78,86 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,88%
|
Analyst Name:
Otto Sieber
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
123,75 €
|11:36 Uhr
|05.08.22
