Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

78,86EUR
-0,16EUR
-0,20%
11:45:03
STU
78,24CHF
+0,36CHF
+0,46%
18.08.2022
BRX

WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

19.08.2022 11:36

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight (Barclays Capital)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen von Zur Rose auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 104 Euro belassen. Analyst Otto Sieber beschäftigte sich in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie vor allem mit der Tatsache, dass der Schweizer Konkurrent ein Jahr früher operativ profitabel werden will. Bei Zur Rose dürften die Kostenkürzungen ihre Spuren beim Umsatz hinterlassen. Insgesamt bleibt die Shop Apotheke sein Branchenfavorit wegen der stärkeren Bilanz./tih/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.08.2022 / 22:54 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.08.2022 / 04:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
104,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
78,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
31,98%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
78,86 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,88%
Analyst Name:
Otto Sieber 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
123,75 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+56,92%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +56,92%
Ø Kursziel: 123,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
80
100
120
140
160
Warburg Research
125,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
170,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
146,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
78,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
110,00 €
Barclays Capital
104,00 €
Baader Bank
110,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
147,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +56,92%
Ø Kursziel: 123,75
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

