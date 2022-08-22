  • Suche
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

67,98EUR
-3,10EUR
-4,36%
14:15:07
STU
70,60EUR
-6,94EUR
-8,95%
22.08.2022
GVIE

WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

23.08.2022 14:11

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight (Barclays Capital)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach einem Pressebericht über den Ausstieg Schleswig-Holsteins aus der E-Rezept-Testphase auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 104 Euro belassen. Einerseits könnte dieser Rückschlag die Einführung des elektronischen Rezepts in Deutschland weiter verzögern, andererseits könnte es den politischen Druck erhöhen, eine pragmatischere Lösung zu ermöglichen, schrieb Analyst Otto Sieber in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Unterm Strich sieht er dies als negativ für die Online-Apotheke an, da die erste Option sicherer erscheine als die zweite./edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.08.2022 / 22:22 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.08.2022 / 04:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
104,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
68,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
52,49%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
67,98 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
52,99%
Analyst Name:
Otto Sieber 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
123,75 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

19.08.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
09.08.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
05.08.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.08.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
04.08.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+82,04%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +82,04%
Ø Kursziel: 123,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
80
100
120
140
160
Warburg Research
125,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
146,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
110,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
170,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
78,00 €
Barclays Capital
104,00 €
Baader Bank
110,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
147,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +82,04%
Ø Kursziel: 123,75
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:20 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
11:14 Uhr VINCI Overweight
11:07 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy
11:01 Uhr Novo Nordisk Sell
10:53 Uhr Inditex Buy
10:52 Uhr adidas Neutral
10:50 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
10:39 Uhr Zur Rose Sell
10:37 Uhr Daimler Truck Buy
10:32 Uhr TAG Immobilien Buy
10:27 Uhr Uniper Underweight
09:41 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
09:28 Uhr TAG Immobilien Underweight
09:13 Uhr adidas Sell
08:47 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Market-Perform
08:40 Uhr Dermapharm Buy
08:39 Uhr Porsche Underperform
08:36 Uhr Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Outperform
08:35 Uhr BMW Outperform
08:30 Uhr HAWESKO Kaufen
08:10 Uhr Flutter Entertainment Buy
08:01 Uhr CRH Outperform
07:41 Uhr ASML NV Overweight
07:40 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral
07:40 Uhr Infineon Neutral
07:09 Uhr EVOTEC Outperform
22.08.22 Stellantis Overweight
22.08.22 Renault Overweight
22.08.22 adidas Buy
22.08.22 Bayer Kaufen
22.08.22 Novo Nordisk Overweight
22.08.22 adidas Outperform
22.08.22 Apple Overweight
22.08.22 CRH Buy
22.08.22 Deutsche Telekom Buy
22.08.22 DIC Asset Kaufen
22.08.22 Vodafone Group Buy
22.08.22 Vodafone Group Neutral
22.08.22 Fresenius Overweight
22.08.22 Fresenius Halten
22.08.22 Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
22.08.22 BMW Neutral
22.08.22 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Buy
22.08.22 Credit Suisse (CS) Underweight
22.08.22 Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
22.08.22 TUI Sell
22.08.22 Just Eat Takeaway.com Neutral
22.08.22 Fraport Neutral
22.08.22 EasyMotionSkin Tec Kaufen
22.08.22 RCM Beteiligungs Kaufen

