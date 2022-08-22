|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
104,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
68,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
52,49%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
67,98 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
52,99%
|
Analyst Name:
Otto Sieber
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
123,75 €
|19.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.06.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.03.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.02.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
