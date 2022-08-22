LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach einem Pressebericht über den Ausstieg Schleswig-Holsteins aus der E-Rezept-Testphase auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 104 Euro belassen. Einerseits könnte dieser Rückschlag die Einführung des elektronischen Rezepts in Deutschland weiter verzögern, andererseits könnte es den politischen Druck erhöhen, eine pragmatischere Lösung zu ermöglichen, schrieb Analyst Otto Sieber in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Unterm Strich sieht er dies als negativ für die Online-Apotheke an, da die erste Option sicherer erscheine als die zweite./edh