Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Aktie WKN: A2AJ7T / ISIN: NL0011821392

33,87EUR
+1,02EUR
+3,11%
16:34:33
FSE
05.10.2020 13:21

Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Signify-Aktie mit einem Kursziel von 50 Euro auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Erstmals seit dem Jahr 2013 beschleunige sich das Wachstum des Beleuchtungsherstellers, schrieb Analystin Daniela Costa in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Auch die Profitabilität nehme zu, während die Bewertung weiterhin sehr niedrig sei./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.10.2020 / 19:21 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List

Unternehmen:
Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
50,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs*:
33,76 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
48,10%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
33,87 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47,62%
Analyst Name:
Daniela Costa 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
34,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting)

13:21 Uhr Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:31 Uhr Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.10.20 Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.09.20 Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.07.20 Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Aktie

+1,86%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,86%
Ø Kursziel: 34,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
25
30
35
40
45
50
UBS AG
25,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
50,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
32,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,86%
Ø Kursziel: 34,50
alle Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Kursziele

