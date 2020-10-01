|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
50,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs*:
33,76 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
48,10%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
33,87 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47,62%
|
Analyst Name:
Daniela Costa
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
34,50 €
|13:21 Uhr
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:31 Uhr
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.09.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.07.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:21 Uhr
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:31 Uhr
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.09.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.07.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:21 Uhr
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.10.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.09.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.03.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.04.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.04.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.03.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.01.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:31 Uhr
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.07.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.07.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.06.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17:22 Uhr
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|14:27 Uhr
|Symrise buy
|13:08 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Hold
|13:08 Uhr
|Allianz buy
|13:08 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
|13:06 Uhr
|Nexi Capital Neutral
|13:05 Uhr
|LafargeHolcim overweight
|12:59 Uhr
|Zalando buy
|12:51 Uhr
|TOTAL Outperform
|12:36 Uhr
|Fresenius buy
|12:34 Uhr
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List
|12:12 Uhr
|Volvo (B) Conviction Buy List
|12:07 Uhr
|MorphoSys buy
|11:57 Uhr
|Bank of America Outperform
|11:50 Uhr
|Tesla Underperform
|11:49 Uhr
|Kering Hold
|11:47 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Hold
|11:41 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Hold
|11:34 Uhr
|JPMorgan Chase Outperform
|11:24 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|11:23 Uhr
|KION GROUP buy
|11:19 Uhr
|VINCI buy
|10:53 Uhr
|Renault Underperform
|10:46 Uhr
|Tesla Neutral
|10:37 Uhr
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|10:07 Uhr
|HSBC Underperform
|10:07 Uhr
|BNP Paribas Outperform
|10:06 Uhr
|Barclays Sector Perform
|10:06 Uhr
|UBS Sector Perform
|10:01 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
|10:00 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|09:49 Uhr
|Fiat Chrysler (FCA) buy
|09:49 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Hold
|09:49 Uhr
|Daimler buy
|09:49 Uhr
|BMW Hold
|09:45 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Neutral
|09:44 Uhr
|Ryanair overweight
|09:44 Uhr
|easyJet Neutral
|09:44 Uhr
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|09:43 Uhr
|ING Group overweight
|09:00 Uhr
|S&T buy
|08:52 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Underperform
|08:52 Uhr
|adidas Hold
|08:50 Uhr
|K+S buy
|08:50 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|08:34 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|07:43 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Equal weight
|07:25 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp Equal-Weight
|07:20 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|07:17 Uhr
|Pernod Ricard overweight
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan