|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
32,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
34,47 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,17%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
34,47 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,17%
|
Analyst Name:
Andreas Willi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
34,70 €
|09:06 Uhr
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.10.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.10.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:06 Uhr
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.10.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.10.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.10.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.10.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.09.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.03.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.10.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.04.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.04.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.03.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:06 Uhr
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:16 Uhr
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|08:15 Uhr
|easyJet Neutral
|08:14 Uhr
|London Stock Exchange (LSE) Outperform
|08:04 Uhr
|Grand City Properties buy
|08:03 Uhr
|UBS Hold
|08:02 Uhr
|Vonovia buy
|08:02 Uhr
|SAP add
|07:50 Uhr
|SAP Conviction Buy List
|07:48 Uhr
|SAP overweight
|07:47 Uhr
|SAP buy
|07:45 Uhr
|Nokia Neutral
|07:31 Uhr
|Barclays Neutral
|07:30 Uhr
|Enel Outperform
|07:30 Uhr
|Air Liquide Outperform
|07:24 Uhr
|New Work Hold
|07:22 Uhr
|SAP Outperform
|07:20 Uhr
|LOréal Hold
|07:13 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|07:03 Uhr
|Uniper Neutral
|06:57 Uhr
|SAP Outperform
|06:50 Uhr
|SAP buy
|06:49 Uhr
|Daimler buy
|06:33 Uhr
|SAP Neutral
|23.10.20
|Software buy
|23.10.20
|Kone overweight
|23.10.20
|Siemens Healthineers Sector Perform
|23.10.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|23.10.20
|Barclays Sector Perform
|23.10.20
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Underweight
|23.10.20
|Daimler Outperform
|23.10.20
|LOréal Underperform
|23.10.20
|Amazon Conviction Buy
|23.10.20
|Intel Sell
|23.10.20
|Pernod Ricard Outperform
|23.10.20
|KWS SAAT Halten
|23.10.20
|Schneider Electric Outperform
|23.10.20
|LOréal Sector Perform
|23.10.20
|Kone Outperform
|23.10.20
|RELX Outperform
|23.10.20
|Renault Halten
|23.10.20
|Daimler Outperform
|23.10.20
|Pernod Ricard Outperform
|23.10.20
|Renault Outperform
|23.10.20
|ING Group Conviction Buy List
|23.10.20
|Air Liquide Outperform
|23.10.20
|UniCredit Conviction Buy
|23.10.20
|Société Générale (Societe Generale) Neutral
|23.10.20
|Commerzbank Neutral
|23.10.20
|Daimler Outperform
|23.10.20
|Intel Underperform
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan