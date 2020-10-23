NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Signify nach Zahlen von 31 auf 32 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Andreas Willi passte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen leicht nach oben an. Damit trug er dem besser als erwarteten dritten Quartal des Lichtspezialisten Rechnung./gl/bek