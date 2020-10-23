  • Suche
Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Aktie WKN: A2AJ7T / ISIN: NL0011821392

34,47EUR
-0,49EUR
-1,40%
09:00:38
FSE
34,85EUR
-0,08EUR
-0,23%
09:22:01
BTE
26.10.2020 09:06

Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Signify nach Zahlen von 31 auf 32 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Andreas Willi passte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen leicht nach oben an. Damit trug er dem besser als erwarteten dritten Quartal des Lichtspezialisten Rechnung./gl/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.10.2020 / 18:34 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.10.2020 / 19:48 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
32,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
34,47 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,17%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
34,47 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,17%
Analyst Name:
Andreas Willi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
34,70 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting)

09:06 Uhr Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.10.20 Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.10.20 Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral UBS AG
15.10.20 Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Underperform Credit Suisse Group
05.10.20 Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Kursziele Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Aktie

+0,67%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +0,67%
Ø Kursziel: 34,70
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
25
30
35
40
45
50
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
50,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
32,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
32,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
32,00 €
UBS AG
28 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +0,67%
Ø Kursziel: 34,70
alle Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Kursziele

