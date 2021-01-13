NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Signify nach den vorgelegten vorläufigen Quartalszahlen des LED-Spezialisten von 33 auf 37 Euro angehoben. Die Einstufung wurde jedoch auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Andreas Willi passte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) für 2020 und 2021 nach oben hin an und damit auch seine Ergebnisschätzung je Aktie. Sein neues Kursziel beinhalte die in Aussicht gestellte Sonderdividende von 1,35 Euro. Das Hauptrisiko für Signify im laufenden Jahr sei ein Ausufern der Kosten./ck/he