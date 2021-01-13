|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
37,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
39,98 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,45%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
40,01 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,52%
Analyst Name:
Andreas Willi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
36,50 €
|08:01 Uhr
|13.01.21
|13.01.21
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.01.21
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|UBS AG
|08:01 Uhr
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.01.21
|13.01.21
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.10.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.10.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.10.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.12.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|30.11.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|15.10.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.04.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.04.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
