Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Aktie WKN: A2AJ7T / ISIN: NL0011821392

40,01EUR
+0,43EUR
+1,09%
08:17:13
STU
39,97EUR
+1,81EUR
+4,74%
13.01.2021
ASX
14.01.2021 08:01

Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Signify nach den vorgelegten vorläufigen Quartalszahlen des LED-Spezialisten von 33 auf 37 Euro angehoben. Die Einstufung wurde jedoch auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Andreas Willi passte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) für 2020 und 2021 nach oben hin an und damit auch seine Ergebnisschätzung je Aktie. Sein neues Kursziel beinhalte die in Aussicht gestellte Sonderdividende von 1,35 Euro. Das Hauptrisiko für Signify im laufenden Jahr sei ein Ausufern der Kosten./ck/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.01.2021 / 18:30 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.01.2021 / 19:43 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
37,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
39,98 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,45%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
40,01 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,52%
Analyst Name:
Andreas Willi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
36,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

