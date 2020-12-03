  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Wie funktionieren ETFs und wie gelingt der Vermögensaufbau mit einem ETF-Sparplan? Erfahren Sie mehr im großen ETF-Special! +++-w-

Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Aktie WKN: A2AJ7T / ISIN: NL0011821392

36,36EUR
+0,89EUR
+2,51%
14:38:58
STU
36,36EUR
+1,02EUR
+2,88%
14:46:59
BTE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
04.12.2020 13:16

Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral (UBS AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Signify auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 27,50 Euro belassen. Analyst Sven Weier rechnet in einer Studie vom Donnerstag damit, dass der Kapitalmarkttag am 9.Dezember Kursimpulse geben wird./ag

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.12.2020 / 11:26 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.12.2020 / 11:26 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
27,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
35,33 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-22,16%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
36,36 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-24,37%
Analyst Name:
Sven Weier 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
34,07 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting)

13:16 Uhr Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral UBS AG
03.12.20 Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
30.11.20 Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Underweight Morgan Stanley
03.11.20 Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.10.20 Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Aktie

-6,29%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -6,29%
Ø Kursziel: 34,07
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
25
30
35
40
45
50
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
32,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
32,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
50,00 €
UBS AG
28 €
Morgan Stanley
28,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
32,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
37,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -6,29%
Ø Kursziel: 34,07
alle Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:24 Uhr zooplus Hold
13:24 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Hold
13:23 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Halten
12:43 Uhr Jungheinrich Hold
12:41 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. overweight
12:29 Uhr KRONES buy
12:28 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy
12:27 Uhr Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
12:26 Uhr Gerresheimer buy
12:24 Uhr flatexDEGIRO buy
12:21 Uhr Brenntag Outperform
12:04 Uhr Scout24 Neutral
11:52 Uhr SAF-HOLLAND buy
11:00 Uhr Compleo Charging Solutions Neutral
10:24 Uhr Scout24 Hold
10:22 Uhr KRONES buy
10:20 Uhr A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) buy
10:20 Uhr Bertrandt buy
10:19 Uhr Lloyds Banking Group Sell
10:18 Uhr Barclays Neutral
10:17 Uhr HSBC buy
10:16 Uhr Ryanair Outperform
10:12 Uhr DIC Asset buy
10:11 Uhr Wizz Air buy
10:11 Uhr Ryanair buy
10:02 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy
10:01 Uhr Air France-KLM Sell
10:01 Uhr Lufthansa Sell
09:37 Uhr Deutsche Beteiligungs buy
09:31 Uhr Fraport buy
08:57 Uhr easyJet buy
08:26 Uhr National Grid Outperform
07:52 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
07:40 Uhr AstraZeneca overweight
07:40 Uhr Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Neutral
07:39 Uhr Daimler buy
07:38 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
07:38 Uhr AXA buy
07:37 Uhr BMW Neutral
07:34 Uhr Kering Conviction Buy
03.12.20 Siltronic Neutral
03.12.20 Scout24 Neutral
03.12.20 Flutter Entertainment buy
03.12.20 Ryanair Outperform
03.12.20 Flutter Entertainment Sector Perform
03.12.20 Flutter Entertainment buy
03.12.20 Scout24 Sector Perform
03.12.20 Shell B Outperform
03.12.20 Daimler Halten
03.12.20 Daimler buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Wertpapierdepot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen