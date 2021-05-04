NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Stabilus nach Zahlen von 64 auf 66 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Autozulieferer habe ein starkes erstes Geschäftshalbjahr hinter sich und so wie es aussehe, habe auch das dritte Geschäftsquartal gut begonnen, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/la