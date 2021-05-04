  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Das bestehende Vontobel Partizipationszertifikat auf Bitcoin wird gekündigt - und mit einem neuen ersetzt. Informieren Sie sich jetzt!-w-

Stabilus Aktie WKN: A113Q5 / ISIN: LU1066226637

65,70EUR
+0,45EUR
+0,69%
14:15:05
STU
65,40EUR
-0,20EUR
-0,30%
04.05.2021
GVIE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
03.05.2021 13:56

Stabilus Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Stabilus nach Zahlen von 64 auf 66 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Autozulieferer habe ein starkes erstes Geschäftshalbjahr hinter sich und so wie es aussehe, habe auch das dritte Geschäftsquartal gut begonnen, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/la

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.05.2021 / 11:14 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.05.2021 / 11:17 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Stabilus Neutral

Unternehmen:
Stabilus S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
66,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
65,25 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1,15%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
65,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,46%
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
66,83 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Stabilus S.A.

04.05.21 Stabilus Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
03.05.21 Stabilus Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
03.05.21 Stabilus Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.05.21 Stabilus buy Warburg Research
14.04.21 Stabilus buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Stabilus S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Stabilus S.A. Newsmehr Stabilus S.A. Newsmehr Stabilus S.A. Newsmehr Stabilus S.A. Newsmehr Stabilus S.A. Newsmehr Stabilus S.A. Newsmehr Stabilus S.A. Newsmehr Stabilus S.A. Newsmehr Stabilus S.A. Newsmehr Stabilus S.A. Newsmehr Stabilus S.A. Newsmehr Stabilus S.A. Newsmehr Stabilus S.A. Newsmehr Stabilus S.A. Newsmehr Stabilus S.A. Newsmehr Stabilus S.A. Newsmehr Stabilus S.A. Newsmehr Stabilus S.A. Newsmehr Stabilus S.A. Newsmehr Stabilus S.A. Newsmehr Stabilus S.A. Newsmehr Stabilus S.A. Newsmehr Stabilus S.A. Newsmehr Stabilus S.A. News
RSS Feed
Stabilus S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Stabilus Aktie

+1,73%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,73%
Ø Kursziel: 66,83
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
55
60
65
70
75
UBS AG
63,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
72,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
66,00 €
Warburg Research
76,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
68,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
56,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,73%
Ø Kursziel: 66,83
alle Stabilus S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:34 Uhr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
11:33 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Neutral
11:33 Uhr RATIONAL Reduce
11:33 Uhr Apple overweight
11:32 Uhr AXA overweight
11:32 Uhr METRO (St.) Reduce
11:28 Uhr LEONI Reduce
11:28 Uhr Koenig Bauer Hold
11:27 Uhr HelloFresh buy
11:27 Uhr QIAGEN buy
11:27 Uhr alstria office REIT-AG Hold
11:26 Uhr RATIONAL Underperform
11:26 Uhr Vonovia buy
11:25 Uhr RATIONAL Hold
10:19 Uhr BNP Paribas buy
10:17 Uhr Novo Nordisk overweight
10:16 Uhr Hannover Rück buy
10:16 Uhr alstria office REIT-AG buy
10:14 Uhr HUGO BOSS Neutral
10:14 Uhr TeamViewer buy
10:14 Uhr BNP Paribas buy
10:13 Uhr Siemens Energy buy
10:13 Uhr AXA buy
10:13 Uhr Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List
10:13 Uhr HelloFresh buy
10:12 Uhr MorphoSys buy
10:12 Uhr Barclays buy
10:11 Uhr Hannover Rück overweight
10:11 Uhr Infineon buy
10:11 Uhr Merck Neutral
10:10 Uhr Deutsche Post buy
10:10 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
09:10 Uhr Vonovia overweight
09:09 Uhr AUTO1 Group buy
09:09 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Hold
09:09 Uhr TeamViewer buy
09:08 Uhr Infineon buy
09:07 Uhr HelloFresh buy
09:07 Uhr Infineon buy
09:07 Uhr METRO (St.) Equal weight
09:06 Uhr Henkel vz. Hold
09:05 Uhr Deutsche Post buy
09:05 Uhr Deutsche Bank Sell
08:03 Uhr Deutsche Post overweight
04.05.21 Deutsche Wohnen buy
04.05.21 Santander buy
04.05.21 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Hold
04.05.21 SAFRAN buy
04.05.21 Stabilus Reduce
04.05.21 TeamViewer kaufen

Top-Rankings

Die teuersten Scheidungen aller Zeiten
Diesen Menschen kommt das Liebes-Aus teuer zu stehen
Die größten Staatspleiten
Welche Länder haben am häufigsten Bankrott anmelden müssen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Bundesverkehrsminister Andreas Scheuer hat sich für Vorteile für Geimpfte bei Urlaubsreisen ausgesprochen. Sind sie auch dafür?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen