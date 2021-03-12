  • Suche
Stellantis Aktie WKN: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9

15,00EUR
-0,41EUR
-2,66%
11:34:04
STU
18,51USD
+0,20USD
+1,09%
12.03.2021
NYSE
15.03.2021 10:26

Stellantis buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat Stellantis mit "Buy" und einem Kursziel von 20 Euro in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Der neu fusionierte Autokonzern sei in wichtigen Regionen präsent, wobei der Schwerpunkt auf dem amerikanischen Kontinent und Europa liege, schrieb Analyst Tim Rokossa in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Dank seiner Erfahrungen mit Opel sei Konzernchef Carlos Tavares in einer idealen Position, die jeweiligen dortigen Stärken von PSA und Fiat Chrysler zu kombinieren./gl/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.03.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.03.2021 / 06:52 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Stellantis buy

Unternehmen:
Stellantis		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
20,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
15,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
33,33%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
15,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
33,35%
Analyst Name:
Tim Rokossa 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
17,88 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Stellantis

10:26 Uhr Stellantis buy Deutsche Bank AG
09:21 Uhr Stellantis overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.03.21 Stellantis buy Kepler Cheuvreux
03.03.21 Stellantis overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.03.21 Stellantis buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Stellantis

mehr Stellantis News
Analysensuche

Kursziele Stellantis Aktie

+19,18%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +19,18%
Ø Kursziel: 17,88
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
10
12
14
16
18
20
RBC Capital Markets
15,00 €
UBS AG
21,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
18,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
20,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
11,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
20,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +19,18%
Ø Kursziel: 17,88
alle Stellantis Kursziele

