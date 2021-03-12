Aktie in diesem Artikel Stellantis 15,00 EUR

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat Stellantis mit "Buy" und einem Kursziel von 20 Euro in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Der neu fusionierte Autokonzern sei in wichtigen Regionen präsent, wobei der Schwerpunkt auf dem amerikanischen Kontinent und Europa liege, schrieb Analyst Tim Rokossa in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Dank seiner Erfahrungen mit Opel sei Konzernchef Carlos Tavares in einer idealen Position, die jeweiligen dortigen Stärken von PSA und Fiat Chrysler zu kombinieren./gl/tih