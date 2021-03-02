Aktie in diesem Artikel Stellantis 14,16 EUR

1,91% Charts

News

Analysen Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen Stellantis 14,16 EUR 1,91% Charts

News

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Stellantis auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 18 Euro belassen. Der Autokonzern habe hinsichtlich der Gewinnerwartungen gepunktet, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Auch der Free Cashflow sei deutlich besser als erwartet./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.03.2021 / 08:55 / GMTErstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.