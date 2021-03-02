  • Suche
Stellantis Aktie WKN: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9

14,16EUR
+0,27EUR
+1,91%
14:07:19
XETRA
17,00USD
+0,12USD
+0,71%
02.03.2021
NYSE
03.03.2021 13:36

Stellantis buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Stellantis auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 18 Euro belassen. Der Autokonzern habe hinsichtlich der Gewinnerwartungen gepunktet, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Auch der Free Cashflow sei deutlich besser als erwartet./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.03.2021 / 08:55 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Stellantis buy

Unternehmen:
Stellantis		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
18,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
14,18 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
26,94%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
14,16 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27,08%
Analyst Name:
George Galliers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
17,30 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Stellantis

13:36 Uhr Stellantis overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13:36 Uhr Stellantis buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13:36 Uhr Stellantis Verkaufen Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
24.02.21 Stellantis buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.02.21 Stellantis buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nachrichten zu Stellantis

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Stellantis Aktie

+22,14%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +22,14%
Ø Kursziel: 17,30
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
10
12
14
16
18
20
22
UBS AG
21,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
18,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
18,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
15,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
23,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
16,00 €
Bernstein Research
15,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
11,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +22,14%
Ø Kursziel: 17,30
Aktuelle Analysen

12:52 Uhr HSBC buy
12:50 Uhr thyssenkrupp buy
12:48 Uhr Stellantis overweight
12:47 Uhr Stellantis buy
12:47 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor buy
12:47 Uhr Siemens Healthineers buy
12:47 Uhr Stellantis Verkaufen
12:32 Uhr Merck Hold
12:22 Uhr Knorr-Bremse Hold
12:21 Uhr HelloFresh buy
12:20 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
12:16 Uhr KION GROUP buy
12:14 Uhr Bayer buy
11:56 Uhr KION GROUP buy
11:53 Uhr BASF Neutral
10:46 Uhr Valeo SA buy
10:39 Uhr Continental buy
09:39 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
09:07 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
07:42 Uhr Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) overweight
07:03 Uhr HUGO BOSS Neutral
07:02 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton overweight
07:01 Uhr Kering overweight
06:56 Uhr HelloFresh overweight
06:55 Uhr Siemens Energy buy
06:55 Uhr SAFRAN Equal weight
06:49 Uhr Siemens buy
02.03.21 Flutter Entertainment Sector Perform
02.03.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
02.03.21 HUGO BOSS Neutral
02.03.21 SAFRAN buy
02.03.21 Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
02.03.21 ExxonMobil buy
02.03.21 ProSiebenSat.1 Media kaufen
02.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
02.03.21 PATRIZIA Immobilien Halten
02.03.21 SAFRAN Neutral
02.03.21 Henkel vz. Neutral
02.03.21 Valeo SA overweight
02.03.21 AIXTRON Halten
02.03.21 BASF Halten
02.03.21 Danone Underperform
02.03.21 Sanofi Sell
02.03.21 Airbus Hold
02.03.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
02.03.21 KION GROUP buy
02.03.21 Fraport buy
02.03.21 Danone buy
02.03.21 Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
02.03.21 KION GROUP Sell

