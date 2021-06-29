  • Suche
Stellantis Aktie

16,60EUR
-0,28EUR
-1,65%
12:14:03
XETRA
20,02USD
-0,14USD
-0,69%
29.06.2021
NYSE
mehr Daten anzeigen
30.06.2021 08:51

Stellantis buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Stellantis auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 21 Euro belassen. Die im Juli geplante Veranstaltung zu elektrischer Mobilität sollte die starke Stellung der Automobilholding in diesem Bereich unterstreichen, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die E-Mobilititäts-Strategie des Unternehmens wirke überzeugend./mf/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.06.2021 / 09:34 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Stellantis buy

Unternehmen:
Stellantis		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
21,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
16,91 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
24,19%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
16,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,48%
Analyst Name:
George Galliers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
19,44 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse


Kursziele Stellantis Aktie

+17,07%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +17,07%
Ø Kursziel: 19,44
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
10
12
14
16
18
20
22
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
11,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
20,00 €
Morgan Stanley
18 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
22,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
23,00 €
UBS AG
21,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +17,07%
Ø Kursziel: 19,44
alle Stellantis Kursziele

