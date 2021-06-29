Aktie in diesem Artikel Stellantis 16,60 EUR

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Stellantis auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 21 Euro belassen. Die im Juli geplante Veranstaltung zu elektrischer Mobilität sollte die starke Stellung der Automobilholding in diesem Bereich unterstreichen, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die E-Mobilititäts-Strategie des Unternehmens wirke überzeugend./mf/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.06.2021 / 09:34 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.