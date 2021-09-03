Aktie in diesem Artikel Stellantis 17,34 EUR

Analysen Hier für 0 € handeln NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Stellantis von 21 auf 27 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Autokonzern bleibe auf Kurs zu einem starken zweiten Halbjahr, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte erhöhte seine Prognosen für den bereinigten operativen Gewinn der Jahre 2021/2022/2023 um 33/21/17 Prozent./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.09.2021 / 21:54 / BSTErstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.