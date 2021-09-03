  • Suche
Stellantis Aktie

Stellantis Aktie

17,34EUR
+0,39EUR
+2,31%
11:35:02
XETRA
20,52USD
+0,47USD
+2,34%
11:45:56
NDN

WKN: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9

15.09.2021 10:46

Stellantis Buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Stellantis von 21 auf 27 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Autokonzern bleibe auf Kurs zu einem starken zweiten Halbjahr, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte erhöhte seine Prognosen für den bereinigten operativen Gewinn der Jahre 2021/2022/2023 um 33/21/17 Prozent./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.09.2021 / 21:54 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Stellantis Buy

Unternehmen:
Stellantis		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
27,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
17,29 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
56,12%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
17,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
55,69%
Analyst Name:
George Galliers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
24,21 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Stellantis Aktie

+39,63%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +39,63%
Ø Kursziel: 24,21
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
16
18
20
22
24
26
28
30
Kepler Cheuvreux
23,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27,00 €
UBS AG
23,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
30,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
22,00 €
Morgan Stanley
18 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +39,63%
Ø Kursziel: 24,21
alle Stellantis Kursziele

