|Unternehmen:
Stellantis
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
27,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
17,29 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
56,12%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
17,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
55,69%
|
Analyst Name:
George Galliers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
24,21 €
|10:11 Uhr
|Valeo SA Buy
|10:11 Uhr
|Software Buy
|10:11 Uhr
|Tesla Neutral
|10:10 Uhr
|BMW Neutral
|10:00 Uhr
|Iberdrola SA Buy
|10:00 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Neutral
|09:59 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
|09:58 Uhr
|Inditex Neutral
|09:58 Uhr
|Brenntag Buy
|09:57 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|09:57 Uhr
|Stellantis Buy
|09:57 Uhr
|Nestlé Buy
|09:52 Uhr
|Enel Overweight
|09:47 Uhr
|Engie (ex GDF Suez) Overweight
|09:46 Uhr
|Fortum Overweight
|09:45 Uhr
|Uniper Underweight
|09:44 Uhr
|Fortum Overweight
|09:40 Uhr
|E.ON Overweight
|09:09 Uhr
|NORMA Group Buy
|09:07 Uhr
|Brenntag Hold
|09:06 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|08:54 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical Reduce
|08:52 Uhr
|Brenntag Reduce
|08:51 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE Hold
|08:01 Uhr
|LANXESS Outperform
|07:21 Uhr
|KION GROUP Buy
|07:08 Uhr
|ASML NV Neutral
|06:56 Uhr
|Orsted Underperform
|14.09.21
|Airbus Outperform
|14.09.21
|Oracle Overweight
|14.09.21
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|14.09.21
|NORMA Group Kaufen
|14.09.21
|Vonovia Halten
|14.09.21
|Salesforce Halten
|14.09.21
|NORMA Group Buy
|14.09.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Halten
|14.09.21
|Prosus Buy
|14.09.21
|Orsted Neutral
|14.09.21
|Nokia Buy
|14.09.21
|Apple Neutral
|14.09.21
|Continental Hold
|14.09.21
|DEUTZ Buy
|14.09.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|14.09.21
|Vonovia Buy
|14.09.21
|PATRIZIA Buy
|14.09.21
|easyJet Neutral
|14.09.21
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|14.09.21
|Novartis Underweight
|14.09.21
|easyJet Outperform
|14.09.21
|Rio Tinto Equal Weight
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan