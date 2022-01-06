|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Stellantis
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
26,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
18,18 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
43,03%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
18,09 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
43,76%
|
Analyst Name:
George Galliers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
24,00 €
|09:16 Uhr
|Stellantis Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.01.22
|Stellantis Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|05.01.22
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.01.22
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:14 Uhr
|AIXTRON Outperform
|08:59 Uhr
|LEONI Hold
|08:29 Uhr
|Continental Sell
|08:28 Uhr
|Renault Neutral
|08:27 Uhr
|Volvo Car Neutral
|08:27 Uhr
|Daimler Conviction Buy List
|08:27 Uhr
|Stellantis Buy
|08:26 Uhr
|Porsche Buy
|08:08 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
|07:52 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Buy
|07:50 Uhr
|Compleo Charging Solutions Buy
|07:47 Uhr
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|07:47 Uhr
|Ryanair Market-Perform
|07:47 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|07:47 Uhr
|easyJet Outperform
|07:46 Uhr
|Lufthansa Outperform
|07:43 Uhr
|BMW Buy
|07:42 Uhr
|Orsted Buy
|07:29 Uhr
|BASF Hold
|07:25 Uhr
|E.ON Neutral
|07.01.22
|Zur Rose Buy
|07.01.22
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|07.01.22
|ZEAL Network Buy
|07.01.22
|Stabilus Buy
|07.01.22
|TeamViewer Buy
|07.01.22
|KRONES Buy
|07.01.22
|LANXESS Buy
|07.01.22
|Shell B Buy
|07.01.22
|Eni Buy
|07.01.22
|TotalEnergies Buy
|07.01.22
|BP Conviction Buy List
|07.01.22
|Fielmann Buy
|07.01.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|07.01.22
|GlaxoSmithKline Buy
|07.01.22
|Philips Conviction Buy List
|07.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|07.01.22
|GEA Buy
|07.01.22
|Orsted Neutral
|07.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|07.01.22
|Credit Suisse (CS) Neutral
|07.01.22
|T-Mobile US Buy
|07.01.22
|Novartis Neutral
|07.01.22
|Ryanair Outperform
|07.01.22
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform
|07.01.22
|Sixt Reduce
|07.01.22
|Merck Hold
|07.01.22
|Talanx Buy
|07.01.22
|Hannover Rück Hold
|07.01.22
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Outperform
|07.01.22
|JENOPTIK Buy
