Analysen Hier für 0 € handeln NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Stellantis in einem Autobranchenausblick auf 2022 von 27 auf 26 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Endmärkte sollten 2022/23 für eine robuste Ergebnisentwicklung unter europäischen Autohersteller sorgen, aber inzwischen sei die richtige Aktienauswahl entscheidend, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Montag vorliegenden Sektorstudie. Er bevorzuge Daimler und BMW, bleibe 2022 aber auch für Stellantis positiv gestimmt./ck/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.01.2022 / 17:18 / GMTErstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.