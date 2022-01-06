  • Suche
20 Trends für 2022: Diese Börsentrends erwarten Aktienmarktanalysten für 2022. Starten Sie gut informiert ins neue Börsenjahr. Jetzt lesen!

Stellantis Aktie

18,09EUR
+0,03EUR
+0,16%
09:49:40
STU
20,44USD
±0,00USD
±0,00%
10:00:47
NDN

WKN: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9

10.01.2022 09:16

Stellantis Buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Stellantis in einem Autobranchenausblick auf 2022 von 27 auf 26 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Endmärkte sollten 2022/23 für eine robuste Ergebnisentwicklung unter europäischen Autohersteller sorgen, aber inzwischen sei die richtige Aktienauswahl entscheidend, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Montag vorliegenden Sektorstudie. Er bevorzuge Daimler und BMW, bleibe 2022 aber auch für Stellantis positiv gestimmt./ck/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.01.2022 / 17:18 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Stellantis Buy

Unternehmen:
Stellantis		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
26,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
18,18 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
43,03%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
18,09 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
43,76%
Analyst Name:
George Galliers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
24,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

09:16 Uhr Stellantis Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.01.22 Stellantis Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
05.01.22 Stellantis Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
05.01.22 Stellantis Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.12.21 Stellantis Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
Nachrichten zu Stellantis

Fed-Protokoll belastet: Dow letztlich schwächer -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Bitcoin unter Druck -- Deutsche Bank hält an Jahreszielen fest -- AUDI, Rivian, Danone im Fokus
Deutschland: Inflationsrate steigt 2021 auf den höchsten Stand seit 1993. Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank & Co.: Banken-Aktien profitieren von steigenden Zinserwartungen. Allianz-Aktie besser als Gesamtmarkt - Exane BNP rät zum Kauf. GEA-Aktien trotzen schwachem Markt. Infineon, Nemetschek, TeamViewer & Co.: Aussicht auf steigende Zinsen belastet Technologiewerte. ExxonMobil entdeckt neue Erdölquellen vor Südamerika.
07.01.22
Stellantis zieht Mega-Deal an Land - Aktie springt an (eToro)
07.01.22
Morning Briefing: Mimikama, Mediamarkt, Bringly, Otto, Hunkemöller, JD.com, Amazon, Stellantis, Rivian, Klarna, Stripe, Greenpeace, Alibaba (etailment.de)
06.01.22
Stellantis (STLA) Partners With Amazon for a Cloud-Based Mesh (Zacks)
06.01.22
Amazon (AMZN) Enters Multi-Year Agreements with Stellantis (Zacks)
06.01.22
Jeep® Grand Cherokee Named Best SUV to Buy in 2022 by The Car Connection (PR Newswire)
06.01.22
Rivian sacken auf Rekordtief nach Amazon-Deal mit Stellantis (Börse Online)
06.01.22
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Amazon-Deal mit Stellantis drückt E-Laster-Anbieter Rivian (Börse Online)
06.01.22
Has Stellantis (STLA) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year? (Zacks)
Bänder bei Opel in Eisenach laufen wieder (dpa-afx)
06.01.22
Autobauer Stellantis holt sich Amazon ins Cockpit (Tagesschau)
05.01.22
Rivian rutscht ab - Amazon schließt Deal mit Stellantis ab (Der Aktionär)
05.01.22
CES: Auto-Konzern Stellantis holt Amazon ins Cockpit (dpa-afx)
07.01.22
Stellantis zieht Mega-Deal an Land - Aktie springt an (eToro)
mehr Stellantis News
