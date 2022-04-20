Aktie in diesem Artikel Stellantis 12,77 EUR

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Stellantis vor den am 5. Mai erwarteten Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 24 Euro belassen. Ähnlich wie bei den Wettbewerbern dürfte die Preismacht während des Quartals weiter gestützt und sich der Trend aus der zweiten Jahreshälfte 2021 fortgesetzt haben, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Zusammen mit dem Produktmix des Autobauers dürfte dies die geringeren Auslieferungen mehr als wettgemacht haben./ck/la