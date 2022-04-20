  • Suche
Stellantis Aktie

12,77EUR
-0,02EUR
-0,14%
11:53:26
XETRA
13,67USD
-0,33USD
-2,36%
12:04:10
NDN

WKN: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9

26.04.2022 11:36

Stellantis Buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Stellantis vor den am 5. Mai erwarteten Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 24 Euro belassen. Ähnlich wie bei den Wettbewerbern dürfte die Preismacht während des Quartals weiter gestützt und sich der Trend aus der zweiten Jahreshälfte 2021 fortgesetzt haben, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Zusammen mit dem Produktmix des Autobauers dürfte dies die geringeren Auslieferungen mehr als wettgemacht haben./ck/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.04.2022 / 06:08 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.04.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Stellantis Buy

Unternehmen:
Stellantis		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
24,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
12,82 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
87,15%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
12,77 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
87,91%
Analyst Name:
George Galliers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
24,71 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

11:36 Uhr Stellantis Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.04.22 Stellantis Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
19.04.22 Stellantis Buy UBS AG
11.04.22 Stellantis Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.04.22 Stellantis Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
RSS Feed
Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele Stellantis Aktie

+93,50%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +93,50%
Ø Kursziel: 24,71
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
18
20
22
24
26
28
30
32
34
Kepler Cheuvreux
30,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
34,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
20,00 €
UBS AG
25,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
19,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +93,50%
Ø Kursziel: 24,71
alle Stellantis Kursziele

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX zum Jahresende 2022?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
