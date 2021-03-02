Aktie in diesem Artikel Stellantis 14,16 EUR

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Stellantis auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 18 Euro belassen. Der Umsatz des Autoherstellers habe die Markterwartungen minimal verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das operative Konzernergebnis sei jedoch deutlich höher ausgefallen./ag/ajx