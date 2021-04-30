  • Suche
+++ Sell in May and go away…? Bei BNP Paribas gehen HEUTE in der Sendung um 19 Uhr Trader Harald Weygand und Rocco Gräfe in die Diskussion +++-w-

Stellantis Aktie WKN: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9

13,85EUR
+0,05EUR
+0,39%
09:06:19
XETRA
16,57USD
-0,24USD
-1,43%
30.04.2021
NYSE
03.05.2021 08:51

Stellantis overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Stellantis auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 20 Euro belassen. Analyst Jose Asumendi beleuchtete in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie die Auswirkungen der Halbleiterknappheit auf den Automobilsektor, die die Zahlen für das erste Quartal überschatteten. Die Gewinndynamik im Superzyklus lege nun eine Pause ein. Insgesamt sind Asumendi zufolge die Auswirkungen für die Premiumhersteller weniger stark als für die Massenproduzenten und die Zulieferer./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2021 / 20:05 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.05.2021 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Stellantis overweight

Unternehmen:
Stellantis		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
20,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
13,84 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
44,51%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
13,85 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
44,36%
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
18,81 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Stellantis

08:51 Uhr Stellantis overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.04.21 Stellantis buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.04.21 Stellantis overweight Morgan Stanley
16.04.21 Stellantis overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.04.21 Stellantis buy UBS AG
mehr Stellantis News
Kursziele Stellantis Aktie

+35,79%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +35,79%
Ø Kursziel: 18,81
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
10
12
14
16
18
20
Deutsche Bank AG
20,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
11,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
20,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
21,00 €
UBS AG
21,00 €
Morgan Stanley
18 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +35,79%
Ø Kursziel: 18,81
