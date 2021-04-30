Aktie in diesem Artikel Stellantis 13,85 EUR

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Stellantis auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 20 Euro belassen. Analyst Jose Asumendi beleuchtete in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie die Auswirkungen der Halbleiterknappheit auf den Automobilsektor, die die Zahlen für das erste Quartal überschatteten. Die Gewinndynamik im Superzyklus lege nun eine Pause ein. Insgesamt sind Asumendi zufolge die Auswirkungen für die Premiumhersteller weniger stark als für die Massenproduzenten und die Zulieferer./ajx/mis