|Unternehmen:
Stellantis
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
20,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
13,84 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
44,51%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
13,85 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
44,36%
|
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
18,81 €
|08:51 Uhr
|Stellantis overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.21
|Stellantis buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.04.21
|Stellantis overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|16.04.21
|Stellantis overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.04.21
|Stellantis buy
|UBS AG
|03.03.21
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|21.10.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.09.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.07.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.10.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.10.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.09.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.07.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.06.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|08:05 Uhr
|ElringKlinger Neutral
|08:05 Uhr
|Continental overweight
|08:04 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. overweight
|08:04 Uhr
|Stellantis overweight
|08:04 Uhr
|Renault overweight
|08:04 Uhr
|Daimler overweight
|08:04 Uhr
|BMW Neutral
|30.04.21
|Lufthansa Underperform
|30.04.21
|ExxonMobil overweight
|30.04.21
|BNP Paribas Outperform
|30.04.21
|Delivery Hero Outperform
|30.04.21
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA buy
|30.04.21
|Novartis Conviction Buy List
|30.04.21
|VINCI buy
|30.04.21
|Nemetschek Neutral
|30.04.21
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA buy
|30.04.21
|Nestlé overweight
|30.04.21
|Flutter Entertainment Sector Perform
|30.04.21
|BNP Paribas Conviction Buy List
|30.04.21
|BASF Neutral
|30.04.21
|Merck Hold
|30.04.21
|Westwing Group buy
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|30.04.21
|ExxonMobil Underperform
|30.04.21
|ExxonMobil Hold
|30.04.21
|Barclays buy
|30.04.21
|MTU Aero Engines Halten
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|30.04.21
|Unilever Neutral
|30.04.21
|BASF buy
|30.04.21
|Schneider Electric Hold
|30.04.21
|TOTAL Neutral
|30.04.21
|AstraZeneca buy
|30.04.21
|Barclays Sector Perform
|30.04.21
|Amazon buy
|30.04.21
|CRH buy
|30.04.21
|National Grid buy
|30.04.21
|PUMA Halten
|30.04.21
|Prudential Neutral
|30.04.21
|WPP 2012 buy
|30.04.21
|McDonalds buy
|30.04.21
|McDonalds Outperform
|30.04.21
|Daimler Outperform
|30.04.21
|Amazon overweight
|30.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|30.04.21
|Lufthansa Halten
|30.04.21
|FUCHS PETROLUB Halten
|30.04.21
|Bayer Neutral
|30.04.21
|Symrise Halten
|30.04.21
|Symrise Halten
