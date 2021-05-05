|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Stellantis
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
20,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
14,77 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
35,41%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
14,83 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34,83%
|
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
18,81 €
|Stellantis overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Stellantis overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
