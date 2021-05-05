  • Suche
Stellantis Aktie WKN: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9

14,83EUR
+0,02EUR
+0,16%
12:43:46
XETRA
17,94USD
+1,18USD
+7,04%
05.05.2021
NYSE
06.05.2021 12:26

Stellantis overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Stellantis nach Zahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 20 Euro belassen. Bereinigt um Effekte aus der Fusion sei der Umsatz des Autokonzerns höher als am Markt erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Nächster Kurstreiber seien dann die Zahlen für das erste Halbjahr./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 17:58 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 18:00 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Stellantis overweight

Unternehmen:
Stellantis		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
20,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
14,77 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
35,41%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
14,83 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34,83%
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
18,81 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Stellantis

12:26 Uhr Stellantis overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.05.21 Stellantis overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.05.21 Stellantis overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.04.21 Stellantis buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.04.21 Stellantis overweight Morgan Stanley
Nachrichten zu Stellantis

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- VW mit Gewinnsprung -- Fresenius mit solidem Quartal -- Evonik über Erwartungen -- Zalando, PayPal, freenet, Deutsche Bank, Uber im Fokus
ING überrascht mit kräftigem Gewinnplus. Auto1-Aktie steigt in SDAX auf. Uniper legt im ersten Quartal deutlich zu. BMW verkaufte im April mehr Autos als vor Corona. UBS verkauft Clearstream-Paket an Deutsche Börse. FMC bestätigt Ausblick für Gesamtjahr 2021. MorphoSys schreibt Verlust. Jeff Bezos verkauft Amazon-Aktien im Milliardenwert.
08:02 Uhr
Stellantis: Tesla verliert Großkunden für Emissionsrechte (Golem.de)
07:45 Uhr
Test New Fiat 500e: Modernes Elektroauto für die Stadt mit niedrigem Verbrauch (Heise)
05.05.21
Stellantis Will Stop Buying EU Tax Credits From Tesla (MotleyFool)
05.05.21
Volkswagen, Daimler, Stellantis, Siemens Energy - das war Mittwoch, 5.5.2021 (manager magazin online)
05.05.21
Stellantis-Aktie springt an: Stellantis steigert Umsatz in Q1 (Dow Jones)
05.05.21
: Jeep and Maserati maker Stellantis warns of worsening chip shortage (MarketWatch)
05.05.21
Stellantis CFO: Chip shortage impact remains 'controlled' (EN, Chinapost)
05.05.21
Stellantis: Chipmangel setzt Opel-Mutterkonzern zu (manager magazin online)
04.05.21
IAA (IAA) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates (Zacks)
03.05.21
Is Stellantis (STLA) a Great Value Stock Right Now? (Zacks)
30.04.21
Stellantis (STLA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know (Zacks)
30.04.21
Why IAA (IAA) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again (Zacks)
15.04.21
Are Investors Undervaluing Stellantis (STLA) Right Now? (Zacks)
30.03.21
Are Investors Undervaluing Stellantis (STLA) Right Now? (Zacks)
mehr Stellantis News
Kursziele Stellantis Aktie

+26,82%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +26,82%
Ø Kursziel: 18,81
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
10
12
14
16
18
20
Jefferies & Company Inc.
21,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
11,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
20,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
20,00 €
UBS AG
21,00 €
Morgan Stanley
18 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +26,82%
Ø Kursziel: 18,81
alle Stellantis Kursziele

