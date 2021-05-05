Aktie in diesem Artikel Stellantis 14,83 EUR

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Stellantis nach Zahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 20 Euro belassen. Bereinigt um Effekte aus der Fusion sei der Umsatz des Autokonzerns höher als am Markt erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Nächster Kurstreiber seien dann die Zahlen für das erste Halbjahr./ajx/ag