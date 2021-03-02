Aktie in diesem Artikel Stellantis 14,16 EUR

HANNOVER (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die NordLB hat die Bewertung von Stellantis bei einem Kursziel von 11 Euro mit "Verkaufen" aufgenommen. "Kostensenkungen und der Abbau der massiven Überkapazitäten dürften die nächsten Jahre des fusionierten Konzerns prägen, damit aus Stellantis kein Atlantis wird", schrieb Analyst Frank Schwope in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. "Ob sich allerdings wirklich ? wie verkündet ? Synergieeffekte in Höhe von jährlich fünf Milliarden Euro finden lassen, darf bezweifelt werden", schrieb er./ag/ajx