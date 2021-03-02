|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Stellantis
|Analyst:
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|Kursziel:
11,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Verkaufen
|Kurs*:
14,18 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-22,43%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
14,16 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-22,34%
|
Analyst Name:
Frank Schwope
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
17,30 €
|13:36 Uhr
|Stellantis overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:36 Uhr
|Stellantis buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:36 Uhr
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|24.02.21
|Stellantis buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.21
|Stellantis buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:36 Uhr
|Stellantis overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:36 Uhr
|Stellantis buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:36 Uhr
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|24.02.21
|Stellantis buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.21
|Stellantis buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:36 Uhr
|Stellantis overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:36 Uhr
|Stellantis buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.02.21
|Stellantis buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.21
|Stellantis buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.01.21
|Stellantis buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:36 Uhr
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|21.10.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.09.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.07.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.10.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.10.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.09.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.07.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.06.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:52 Uhr
|HSBC buy
|12:50 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp buy
|12:48 Uhr
|Stellantis overweight
|12:47 Uhr
|Stellantis buy
|12:47 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|12:47 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers buy
|12:47 Uhr
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|12:32 Uhr
|Merck Hold
|12:22 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|12:21 Uhr
|HelloFresh buy
|12:20 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|12:16 Uhr
|KION GROUP buy
|12:14 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|11:56 Uhr
|KION GROUP buy
|11:53 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|10:46 Uhr
|Valeo SA buy
|10:39 Uhr
|Continental buy
|09:39 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
|09:07 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|07:42 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) overweight
|07:03 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|07:02 Uhr
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton overweight
|07:01 Uhr
|Kering overweight
|06:56 Uhr
|HelloFresh overweight
|06:55 Uhr
|Siemens Energy buy
|06:55 Uhr
|SAFRAN Equal weight
|06:49 Uhr
|Siemens buy
|02.03.21
|Flutter Entertainment Sector Perform
|02.03.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|02.03.21
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|02.03.21
|SAFRAN buy
|02.03.21
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
|02.03.21
|ExxonMobil buy
|02.03.21
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media kaufen
|02.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|02.03.21
|PATRIZIA Immobilien Halten
|02.03.21
|SAFRAN Neutral
|02.03.21
|Henkel vz. Neutral
|02.03.21
|Valeo SA overweight
|02.03.21
|AIXTRON Halten
|02.03.21
|BASF Halten
|02.03.21
|Danone Underperform
|02.03.21
|Sanofi Sell
|02.03.21
|Airbus Hold
|02.03.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|02.03.21
|KION GROUP buy
|02.03.21
|Fraport buy
|02.03.21
|Danone buy
|02.03.21
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
|02.03.21
|KION GROUP Sell
|4. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn Änderungen im Portfolio
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan