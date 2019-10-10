finanzen.net
STMicroelectronics Aktie WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

10.10.2019 10:26
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics von 17,50 auf 20,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die anhaltend schwache Verfassung der Autoindustrie dürfte das Geschäft der Halbleiterkonzerne Infineon und STMicroelectronics stärker belasten als bislang erwartet, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Da STM aber weniger stark in dem Segment engagiert sei und innerhalb dieses Absatzsektors auch nachfragestarke Nischen bediene, habe er seine Gewinnprognosen (EPS) für die Jahre 2019 bis 2023 erhöht./edh/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.10.2019 / 21:12 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics buy

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		Kursziel:
20,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
17,58 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+13,77%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
17,66 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+13,25%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
19,57 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

