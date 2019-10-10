|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
20,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
17,58 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+13,77%
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
17,66 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+13,25%
|Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
19,57 EUR
|10:26 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.10.2019
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.10.2019
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|25.09.2019
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.09.2019
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10:26 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.10.2019
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|25.09.2019
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.09.2019
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.09.2019
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.10.2019
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.07.2019
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.07.2019
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.07.2019
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.07.2019
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.2018
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|UBS AG
|16.05.2018
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|UBS AG
|26.04.2018
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|UBS AG
|12.04.2018
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|UBS AG
|12.03.2018
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|UBS AG
