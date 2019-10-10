NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics von 17,50 auf 20,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die anhaltend schwache Verfassung der Autoindustrie dürfte das Geschäft der Halbleiterkonzerne Infineon und STMicroelectronics stärker belasten als bislang erwartet, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Da STM aber weniger stark in dem Segment engagiert sei und innerhalb dieses Absatzsektors auch nachfragestarke Nischen bediene, habe er seine Gewinnprognosen (EPS) für die Jahre 2019 bis 2023 erhöht./edh/jha/



