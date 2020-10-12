  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Search
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Login
+++ Jetzt wechseln und bis zu 40 % sparen! Wechselservice & bis 3 Schäden frei. Bis 01.11. mit bis zu 30 Euro Amazon.de Gutschein +++-w-

STMicroelectronics Aktie WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

29,34EUR
+0,37EUR
+1,28%
12:17:56
XETRA
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
22.10.2020 11:06

STMicroelectronics buy (UBS AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 31,50 Euro belassen. Die Aussagen des Chipkonzerns nach dem dritten Quartal ließen Luft nach oben für den Marktkonsens, schrieb Analyst David Mulholland in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Zwar habe die Marge im vergangenen Quartal nicht von höheren Umsätzen profitiert, doch der Ausblick auf das Schlussjahresviertel sei sehr stark./tih/ajx

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
BEST Unlimited Bull auf STMicroelectronics
Long
 SB82D6 4,85
0,61
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf STMicroelectronics
Long
 SB891Z 8,77
0,34
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB82D6, SB891Z. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.10.2020 / 05:49 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.10.2020 / 05:49 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics buy

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
31,50 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
28,61 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10,10%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
29,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,36%
Analyst Name:
David Mulholland 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
31,56 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

11:56 Uhr STMicroelectronics Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:06 Uhr STMicroelectronics buy UBS AG
10:51 Uhr STMicroelectronics overweight Barclays Capital
10:51 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.10.20 STMicroelectronics Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+7,57%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,57%
Ø Kursziel: 31,56
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
24
26
28
30
32
34
Kepler Cheuvreux
33,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
34,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
33,00 €
Oddo BHF
33,00 €
UBS AG
32 €
Barclays Capital
34,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,57%
Ø Kursziel: 31,56
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:21 Uhr Unilever Sell
11:13 Uhr Continental Neutral
11:10 Uhr TRATON buy
11:08 Uhr STMicroelectronics Sell
11:04 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media buy
11:02 Uhr Continental Halten
10:46 Uhr Snap buy
10:42 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy
10:36 Uhr Schneider Electric verkaufen
10:35 Uhr Sixt buy
10:30 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
10:28 Uhr Bilfinger Neutral
10:27 Uhr Sixt buy
10:21 Uhr Nestlé buy
10:17 Uhr STMicroelectronics buy
10:10 Uhr RELX buy
10:09 Uhr Alphabet A (ex Google) Conviction Buy List
10:08 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
10:07 Uhr Unilever Neutral
10:05 Uhr Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Conviction Buy List
10:04 Uhr Tesla Neutral
10:04 Uhr STMicroelectronics overweight
10:03 Uhr Tesla Underweight
10:02 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral
09:58 Uhr LPKF Laser Electronics buy
09:55 Uhr Zalando buy
09:54 Uhr Hypoport Sell
09:45 Uhr LPKF Laser Electronics buy
09:28 Uhr Unilever buy
09:27 Uhr Unilever buy
09:03 Uhr Hypoport buy
09:02 Uhr Continental buy
09:01 Uhr JOST Werke buy
09:00 Uhr Jungheinrich buy
08:41 Uhr Pernod Ricard buy
08:23 Uhr Sixt add
08:12 Uhr Jungheinrich Reduce
07:59 Uhr Prosus buy
07:58 Uhr Tesla Neutral
07:47 Uhr Facebook buy
07:43 Uhr Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Outperform
07:42 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser buy
07:41 Uhr Zur Rose overweight
07:40 Uhr Akzo Nobel Outperform
07:30 Uhr GEA overweight
07:23 Uhr LafargeHolcim overweight
07:21 Uhr zooplus Underweight
07:19 Uhr Tesla Underperform
07:18 Uhr Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) overweight
07:17 Uhr ElringKlinger Underweight

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die Infektionszahlen steigen und die Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen werden verstärkt. Decken Sie sich angesichts dessen vermehrt mit Waren des täglichen Gebrauchs ein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen