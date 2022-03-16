|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
48,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
37,85 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
26,82%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
37,57 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27,78%
Analyst Name:
Tammy Qiu
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
50,45 €
|15:46 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.03.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.03.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.02.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.02.22
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15:46 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.03.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.03.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.02.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.02.22
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.02.22
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|31.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|20.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.02.22
|STMicroelectronics Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.06.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:46 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.03.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.03.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.02.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
