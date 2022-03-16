  • Suche
STMicroelectronics Aktie

37,57EUR
-0,19EUR
-0,50%
15:47:10
XETRA
37,55EUR
+0,32EUR
+0,85%
16:16:35
BTN

WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

17.03.2022 15:46

STMicroelectronics Hold (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 48 Euro belassen. Die Halbleiterknappheit werde voraussichtlich bis 2023 andauern, schrieb Analystin Tammy Qiu in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie zur europäischen Halbleiterindustrie. Zugleich seien weitere Kapazitätserweiterungen für 2023/24 geplant, die Kundenaufträge seien stabil und die Lagerbestände stabilisierten sich nach dem Rückgang im vergangenen Jahr./ck/men

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.03.2022 / 06:03 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.03.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Hold

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
48,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
37,85 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
26,82%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
37,57 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27,78%
Analyst Name:
Tammy Qiu 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
50,45 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

15:46 Uhr STMicroelectronics Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.03.22 STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.03.22 STMicroelectronics Neutral UBS AG
23.02.22 STMicroelectronics Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.02.22 STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

Ø Kursziel: 50,45
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
30
35
40
45
50
55
60
65
Morgan Stanley
45 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
60,00 €
Barclays Capital
65,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
52,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
48,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
65,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
30,00 €
UBS AG
44,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
48,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
48,00 €
