|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
34,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
32,33 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
5,17%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
32,51 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,58%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
38,63 €
|08:16 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.07.21
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.07.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.06.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:16 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.07.21
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.07.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.06.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.07.21
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.06.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:16 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.07.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.06.21
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.07.21
|Novartis Market-Perform
|21.07.21
|Holcim Buy
|21.07.21
|HeidelbergCement Sell
|21.07.21
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Neutral
|21.07.21
|Iberdrola SA Neutral
|21.07.21
|TAKKT Halten
|21.07.21
|Novartis Market-Perform
|21.07.21
|Daimler Overweight
|21.07.21
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Hold
|21.07.21
|K+S Halten
|21.07.21
|Iberdrola SA Buy
|21.07.21
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|21.07.21
|METRO (St.) Equal Weight
|21.07.21
|ASML NV Overweight
|21.07.21
|Software Neutral
|21.07.21
|Iberdrola SA Neutral
|21.07.21
|Sartorius vz. Overweight
|21.07.21
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|21.07.21
|Novartis Underweight
|21.07.21
|UBS Outperform
|21.07.21
|UBS Underweight
|21.07.21
|Sartorius vz. Sell
|21.07.21
|Alstom Buy
|21.07.21
|Kone Outperform
|21.07.21
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Buy
|21.07.21
|Santander Outperform
|21.07.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|21.07.21
|Kone Sell
|21.07.21
|UniCredit Outperform
|21.07.21
|Iberdrola SA Buy
|21.07.21
|KRONES Hold
|21.07.21
|Netflix Outperform
|21.07.21
|SAP Halten
|21.07.21
|Software Buy
|21.07.21
|Volvo (B) Sell
|21.07.21
|AstraZeneca Buy
|21.07.21
|BHP Group Neutral
|21.07.21
|K+S Neutral
|21.07.21
|Sartorius vz. Buy
|21.07.21
|SAP Buy
|21.07.21
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|21.07.21
|Dr. Hönle Buy
|21.07.21
|DEUTZ Buy
|21.07.21
|Bechtle Buy
|21.07.21
|Sixt Buy
|21.07.21
|Daimler Buy
|21.07.21
|Fresenius Medical Care Buy
|21.07.21
|Iberdrola SA Buy
|21.07.21
|SAP Buy
|21.07.21
|Alstom Neutral
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan