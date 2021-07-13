Aktie in diesem Artikel STMicroelectronics N.V. 32,51 EUR

Analysen Hier für 0 € handeln NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat STMicroelectronics aus Bewertungsgründen von "Sell" auf "Neutral" hochgestuft und das Kursziel auf 34 Euro belassen. Angesichts des Kursrückgangs der Aktie sei der Bewertungsaufschlag im Vergleich zum Konkurrenten Infineon inzwischen aufgebraucht, weshalb ein negatives Votum nicht mehr angebracht sei, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er traut dem Papier begrenztes Aufwärtspotenzial im Vergleich zum Sektor zu und verweist auf Kapazitätsprobleme und die Abhängigkeit als Apple-Zulieferer. Langfristig seien die Aussichten aber solide./tav/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.07.2021 / 23:18 / BSTErstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.