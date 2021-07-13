  • Suche
STMicroelectronics Aktie

32,51EUR
+0,29EUR
+0,88%
08:08:36
STU
22.07.2021 08:16

STMicroelectronics Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat STMicroelectronics aus Bewertungsgründen von "Sell" auf "Neutral" hochgestuft und das Kursziel auf 34 Euro belassen. Angesichts des Kursrückgangs der Aktie sei der Bewertungsaufschlag im Vergleich zum Konkurrenten Infineon inzwischen aufgebraucht, weshalb ein negatives Votum nicht mehr angebracht sei, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er traut dem Papier begrenztes Aufwärtspotenzial im Vergleich zum Sektor zu und verweist auf Kapazitätsprobleme und die Abhängigkeit als Apple-Zulieferer. Langfristig seien die Aussichten aber solide./tav/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.07.2021 / 23:18 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Neutral

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
34,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
32,33 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
5,17%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
32,51 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,58%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
38,63 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

08:16 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.07.21 STMicroelectronics Neutral UBS AG
12.07.21 STMicroelectronics Overweight Barclays Capital
05.07.21 STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.06.21 STMicroelectronics Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

mehr STMicroelectronics N.V. News
Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+18,81%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,81%
Ø Kursziel: 38,63
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Credit Suisse Group
41,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
41,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
40,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
39,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
34,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
37 €
Barclays Capital
42,00 €
UBS AG
36 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,81%
Ø Kursziel: 38,63
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

