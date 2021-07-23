  • Suche
Allvest powered by Allianz erhält erneut Bestnote - bis 5. September bei Vertragsabschluss 15€ Bonus sichern!

STMicroelectronics Aktie

35,04EUR
+1,91EUR
+5,75%
17:09:42
FSE
34,35EUR
+1,07EUR
+3,20%
10:43:25
GVIE
29.07.2021 13:41

STMicroelectronics Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 34 Euro belassen. Diese seien besser ausgefallen als erwartet, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Weltweit sei die Nachfrage nach Halbleitern weiterhin groß gewesen. Auch mit den Aussagen zum laufenden dritten Quartal sei das Unternehmen den Erwartungen voraus./bek/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2021 / 07:29 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.07.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Neutral

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
34,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
34,35 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,00%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
35,04 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,97%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
38,43 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

15:21 Uhr STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
13:41 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13:21 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.07.21 STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
22.07.21 STMicroelectronics Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+9,67%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,67%
Ø Kursziel: 38,43
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Deutsche Bank AG
41,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
34,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
37 €
UBS AG
36 €
Barclays Capital
42,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
39,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
41,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,67%
Ø Kursziel: 38,43
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

16:35 Uhr Sartorius vz. Halten
16:31 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
16:27 Uhr Air Liquide Neutral
16:15 Uhr Clariant Neutral
16:11 Uhr TotalEnergies Buy
16:03 Uhr Pfizer Neutral
15:50 Uhr Boeing Conviction Buy List
15:42 Uhr PUMA Add
14:58 Uhr Klöckner Buy
14:53 Uhr Kering Buy
14:53 Uhr Barclays Outperform
14:52 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Outperform
14:52 Uhr DWS Group Neutral
14:41 Uhr Dürr Buy
14:39 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Underperform
14:38 Uhr Vivendi Outperform
14:37 Uhr Santander Outperform
14:36 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Outperform
14:33 Uhr Deutsche Bank Underperform
14:32 Uhr STMicroelectronics Outperform
14:30 Uhr Facebook Outperform
14:27 Uhr Zurich Insurance Outperform
14:26 Uhr Allianz Outperform
14:26 Uhr BASF Kaufen
14:25 Uhr Assicurazioni Generali Underperform
14:25 Uhr Société Générale (Societe Generale) Buy
14:24 Uhr AXA Outperform
14:22 Uhr PUMA Outperform
14:21 Uhr HeidelbergCement Buy
14:20 Uhr HAMBORNER REIT Buy
14:17 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Outperform
14:16 Uhr TotalEnergies Outperform
14:16 Uhr Nestlé Sector Perform
14:16 Uhr Diageo Sector Perform
14:15 Uhr Danone Underperform
14:08 Uhr Novo Nordisk Overweight
14:07 Uhr Diageo Buy
14:05 Uhr PUMA Buy
14:01 Uhr McDonalds Outperform
14:00 Uhr Kering Outperform
13:59 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
13:58 Uhr Shell B Outperform
13:58 Uhr Airbus Outperform
13:58 Uhr Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Buy
13:55 Uhr Deutsche Börse Halten
13:53 Uhr Nokia Neutral
13:53 Uhr METRO (St.) Halten
13:52 Uhr Siltronic Halten
13:52 Uhr thyssenkrupp Buy
13:51 Uhr Facebook Buy

