NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 34 Euro belassen. Diese seien besser ausgefallen als erwartet, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Weltweit sei die Nachfrage nach Halbleitern weiterhin groß gewesen. Auch mit den Aussagen zum laufenden dritten Quartal sei das Unternehmen den Erwartungen voraus./bek/ajx