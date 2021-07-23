|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
34,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
34,35 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,00%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
35,04 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,97%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
38,43 €
|15:21 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:41 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:21 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.07.21
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.07.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:21 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:41 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:21 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.07.21
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.07.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:21 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.07.21
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.07.21
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.06.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:41 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:21 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.07.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.07.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16:35 Uhr
|Sartorius vz. Halten
|16:31 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
|16:27 Uhr
|Air Liquide Neutral
|16:15 Uhr
|Clariant Neutral
|16:11 Uhr
|TotalEnergies Buy
|16:03 Uhr
|Pfizer Neutral
|15:50 Uhr
|Boeing Conviction Buy List
|15:42 Uhr
|PUMA Add
|14:58 Uhr
|Klöckner Buy
|14:53 Uhr
|Kering Buy
|14:53 Uhr
|Barclays Outperform
|14:52 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Outperform
|14:52 Uhr
|DWS Group Neutral
|14:41 Uhr
|Dürr Buy
|14:39 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Underperform
|14:38 Uhr
|Vivendi Outperform
|14:37 Uhr
|Santander Outperform
|14:36 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Outperform
|14:33 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|14:32 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|14:30 Uhr
|Facebook Outperform
|14:27 Uhr
|Zurich Insurance Outperform
|14:26 Uhr
|Allianz Outperform
|14:26 Uhr
|BASF Kaufen
|14:25 Uhr
|Assicurazioni Generali Underperform
|14:25 Uhr
|Société Générale (Societe Generale) Buy
|14:24 Uhr
|AXA Outperform
|14:22 Uhr
|PUMA Outperform
|14:21 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Buy
|14:20 Uhr
|HAMBORNER REIT Buy
|14:17 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Outperform
|14:16 Uhr
|TotalEnergies Outperform
|14:16 Uhr
|Nestlé Sector Perform
|14:16 Uhr
|Diageo Sector Perform
|14:15 Uhr
|Danone Underperform
|14:08 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk Overweight
|14:07 Uhr
|Diageo Buy
|14:05 Uhr
|PUMA Buy
|14:01 Uhr
|McDonalds Outperform
|14:00 Uhr
|Kering Outperform
|13:59 Uhr
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|13:58 Uhr
|Shell B Outperform
|13:58 Uhr
|Airbus Outperform
|13:58 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Buy
|13:55 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse Halten
|13:53 Uhr
|Nokia Neutral
|13:53 Uhr
|METRO (St.) Halten
|13:52 Uhr
|Siltronic Halten
|13:52 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|13:51 Uhr
|Facebook Buy
|Die größten Kapitalvernichter 2021 Dies sind die größten Kapitalvernichter 2021
|Berufe die auch eine Rezession überstehen Welche bieten am meisten Sicherheit?
|Diese Jobs sind vom Aussterben bedroht Der Arbeitsmarkt im Wandel.
ETF-Sparplan