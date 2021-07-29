Aktie in diesem Artikel STMicroelectronics N.V. 34,77 EUR

Analysen Hier für 0 € handeln NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics nach Zahlen und angehobenen Jahreszielen von 34,00 auf 36,50 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Alexander Duval hob in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen an und verwies auf eine starke Dynamik der Endmärkte des Chipherstellers sowie ein knappes Angebot und die weltweit starke Nachfrage nach Halbleitern./ck/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2021 / 21:19 / BSTErstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.