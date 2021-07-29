|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
36,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
34,78 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,96%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
34,77 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,98%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
39,13 €
|29.07.21
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.07.21
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.07.21
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.06.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
