Endlich Steuer-Klarheit: Zertifikate- und Optionsscheinanleger können Verluste gegen Gewinne rechnen. Wichtige Details, erklärt im Video-Interview.-w-

STMicroelectronics Aktie

34,77EUR
-0,22EUR
-0,63%
09:34:32
XETRA
34,76EUR
-0,27EUR
-0,76%
09:27:48
GVIE
mehr Daten anzeigen
30.07.2021 09:11

STMicroelectronics Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics nach Zahlen und angehobenen Jahreszielen von 34,00 auf 36,50 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Alexander Duval hob in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen an und verwies auf eine starke Dynamik der Endmärkte des Chipherstellers sowie ein knappes Angebot und die weltweit starke Nachfrage nach Halbleitern./ck/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2021 / 21:19 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Neutral

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
36,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
34,78 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
4,96%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
34,77 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,98%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
39,13 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

09:26 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral UBS AG
09:11 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.07.21 STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
29.07.21 STMicroelectronics Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.07.21 STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

DAX unter Druck -- Asiens Börsen schwach -- RWE erhöht Gewinnprognose -- Fresenius mit leichtem Umsatzplus -- Siemens Healthineers erhöht Jahresprognose -- Amazon, FMC, Pinterest, QIAGEN im Fokus
VINCI macht mehr Gewinn. Renault schreibt schwarze Zahlen. MTU engt Jahresprognose ein. Schneider Electric hebt Gewinnprognose an. UniCredit schneidet besser ab als erwartet. Air France-KLM mit Milliardenverlust. Holcim mit Gewinnsprung. BNP Paribas schlägt Erwartungen. FUCHS PETROLUB hebt Prognose für 2021 erneut an.
09:53 Uhr
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Asien-Schwäche drückt DAX (Dow Jones)
06:39 Uhr
STMicroelectronics zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
02:01 Uhr
STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
29.07.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Starke Quartalszahlen treiben Stoxx-600 auf Rekord (Dow Jones)
29.07.21
STMicro-Aktie profitiert von Bilanzvorlage: Chipboom treibt Infineon-Konkurrenten STMicro an (dpa-afx)
29.07.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Starke Quartalszahlen stützen die Stimmung (Dow Jones)
29.07.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Starke Quartalszahlen treiben Stoxx-600 auf Rekord (Dow Jones)
29.07.21
ROUNDUP: Infineon-Rivale STMicro hebt wegen Chipboom Umsatzausblick an (dpa-afx)
mehr STMicroelectronics N.V. News
Analysensuche

Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+12,54%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,54%
Ø Kursziel: 39,13
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Deutsche Bank AG
41,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
37 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
39,00 €
Barclays Capital
42,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
41,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
37 €
UBS AG
38 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,54%
Ø Kursziel: 39,13
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

