NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach vorläufigen Umsatzzahlen für das vierte Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 40,50 Euro belassen. Analyst Alexander Duval zog in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie ein positives Fazit. Der Halbleiterkonzern STMicroelectronics habe in allen Endmärkten stark abgeschnitten./la/mis