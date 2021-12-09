  • Suche
STMicroelectronics Aktie

STMicroelectronics Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach vorläufigen Umsatzzahlen für das vierte Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 40,50 Euro belassen. Analyst Alexander Duval zog in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie ein positives Fazit. Der Halbleiterkonzern STMicroelectronics habe in allen Endmärkten stark abgeschnitten./la/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.01.2022 / 07:23 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.01.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Neutral

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
40,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
44,95 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-9,90%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
45,23 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-10,45%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
46,17 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

16:06 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14:21 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral UBS AG
10:31 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.12.21 STMicroelectronics Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.12.21 STMicroelectronics Neutral UBS AG
Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+2,08%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +2,08%
Ø Kursziel: 46,17
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
40
42
44
46
48
50
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
43,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
50 €
Barclays Capital
50,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
50,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
50,00 €
UBS AG
45,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
41 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
43,00 €
Morgan Stanley
45 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +2,08%
Ø Kursziel: 46,17
Aktuelle Analysen

14:36 Uhr GEA Buy
13:44 Uhr Orsted Neutral
13:34 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral
13:33 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Neutral
12:56 Uhr T-Mobile US Buy
12:32 Uhr Novartis Neutral
12:31 Uhr Ryanair Outperform
12:31 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform
12:28 Uhr Sixt Reduce
11:23 Uhr Merck Hold
11:22 Uhr Talanx Buy
11:21 Uhr Hannover Rück Hold
11:18 Uhr Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Outperform
11:17 Uhr JENOPTIK Buy
10:43 Uhr RTL Buy
10:42 Uhr SYNLAB Buy
10:40 Uhr T-Mobile US Outperform
10:37 Uhr MorphoSys Neutral
10:18 Uhr Symrise Add
09:42 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral
09:00 Uhr flatexDEGIRO Buy
08:47 Uhr flatexDEGIRO Buy
08:43 Uhr Zalando Buy
08:41 Uhr Orsted Underperform
08:18 Uhr Ryanair Buy
08:18 Uhr HSBC Outperform
08:11 Uhr BNP Paribas Outperform
08:09 Uhr UBS Outperform
08:07 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
07:41 Uhr Knorr-Bremse Neutral
07:28 Uhr Rio Tinto Buy
07:03 Uhr LANXESS Overweight
06.01.22 flatexDEGIRO Buy
06.01.22 Richemont Buy
06.01.22 JPMorgan Chase Buy
06.01.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
06.01.22 Continental Neutral
06.01.22 Alstom Overweight
06.01.22 Netflix Overweight
06.01.22 Stellantis Buy
06.01.22 Rio Tinto Sell
06.01.22 Pernod Ricard Hold
06.01.22 Novo Nordisk Hold
06.01.22 Akzo Nobel Hold
06.01.22 Zurich Insurance Hold
06.01.22 Swiss Re Hold
06.01.22 AXA Buy
06.01.22 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Hold
06.01.22 Hannover Rück Buy
06.01.22 Allianz Buy

