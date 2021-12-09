|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
40,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
44,95 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-9,90%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
45,23 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-10,45%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
46,17 €
|01.11.21
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.10.21
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.10.21
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|29.10.21
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.10.21
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|17.06.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
