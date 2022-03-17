Aktie in diesem Artikel STMicroelectronics N.V. 37,73 EUR

-0,01% Charts

News

Analysen Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen STMicroelectronics N.V. 37,73 EUR -0,01% Charts

News

Analysen Hier für 0 € handeln NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics von 48 auf 39 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Angesichts des derzeit unsicheren geopolitischen und wirtschaftlichen Umfelds überprüfte Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie seine Erwartungen für Werte aus der europäischen Technologiebranche. Im Chipbereich geht er selektiv vor, die Abhängigkeit von der Ukraine und Russland sei hier gering. Die Kursziele für Infineon und STMicro senkte er aber und verwies auf die zuletzt rückläufige Branchenbewertung./tih/mis

Werbung

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.03.2022 / 21:37 / GMTErstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.