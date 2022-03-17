  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Nachhaltig vorsorgen? Geht ganz einfach mit der flexiblen Vorsorge Smart-Invest von CosmosDirekt! 100 % nachhaltige Fonds & ETFs +++-w-

STMicroelectronics Aktie

37,73EUR
-0,01EUR
-0,01%
09:07:17
STU
39,16CHF
+2,11CHF
+5,70%
09:05:27
BRX

WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
18.03.2022 08:41

STMicroelectronics Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics von 48 auf 39 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Angesichts des derzeit unsicheren geopolitischen und wirtschaftlichen Umfelds überprüfte Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie seine Erwartungen für Werte aus der europäischen Technologiebranche. Im Chipbereich geht er selektiv vor, die Abhängigkeit von der Ukraine und Russland sei hier gering. Die Kursziele für Infineon und STMicro senkte er aber und verwies auf die zuletzt rückläufige Branchenbewertung./tih/mis

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.03.2022 / 21:37 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Neutral

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
39,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
38,29 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1,84%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
37,73 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,38%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
49,55 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

08:41 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.03.22 STMicroelectronics Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.03.22 STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.03.22 STMicroelectronics Neutral UBS AG
23.02.22 STMicroelectronics Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. News
RSS Feed
STMicroelectronics N.V. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+31,35%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +31,35%
Ø Kursziel: 49,55
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
30
35
40
45
50
55
60
65
Morgan Stanley
45 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
60,00 €
Barclays Capital
65,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
52,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
65,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
30,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
48,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
48,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
39,00 €
UBS AG
44,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +31,35%
Ø Kursziel: 49,55
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

07:59 Uhr SUSE Neutral
07:57 Uhr Prudential Overweight
07:53 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral
07:53 Uhr Infineon Buy
07:38 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Overweight
07:24 Uhr Airbus Overweight
07:06 Uhr Akzo Nobel Hold
07:04 Uhr ASML NV Conviction Buy List
17.03.22 SUSE Buy
17.03.22 BMW Sector Perform
17.03.22 CompuGroup Medical Buy
17.03.22 Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
17.03.22 1&1 Kaufen
17.03.22 Inditex Buy
17.03.22 CRH Outperform
17.03.22 Inditex Underperform
17.03.22 thyssenkrupp Kaufen
17.03.22 United Internet Neutral
17.03.22 1&1 Neutral
17.03.22 Under Armour Buy
17.03.22 SUSE Buy
17.03.22 Walmart Buy
17.03.22 Flutter Entertainment Buy
17.03.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
17.03.22 Philips Neutral
17.03.22 Nike Buy
17.03.22 STMicroelectronics Hold
17.03.22 Sanofi Buy
17.03.22 Prosus Hold
17.03.22 ASML NV Buy
17.03.22 Infineon Buy
17.03.22 E.ON Neutral
17.03.22 RTL Buy
17.03.22 Siltronic Buy
17.03.22 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Buy
17.03.22 AIXTRON Buy
17.03.22 PVA TePla Hold
17.03.22 WACKER CHEMIE Buy
17.03.22 Vitesco Technologies Neutral
17.03.22 Valeo SA Buy
17.03.22 Continental Sell
17.03.22 Porsche Buy
17.03.22 Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
17.03.22 Stellantis Buy
17.03.22 Renault Neutral
17.03.22 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Conviction Buy List
17.03.22 BMW Buy
17.03.22 Valeo SA Buy
17.03.22 Continental Buy
17.03.22 VINCI Buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die Regierung woll die meisten Corona-Beschränkungen auslaufen lassen. Befürworten Sie diese Lockerungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen