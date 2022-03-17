|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
39,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
38,29 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1,84%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
37,73 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,38%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval
|KGV*:
|Ø Kursziel:
49,55 €
|17.02.22
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|31.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|20.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.02.22
|STMicroelectronics Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.06.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:59 Uhr
|SUSE Neutral
|07:57 Uhr
|Prudential Overweight
|07:53 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|07:53 Uhr
|Infineon Buy
|07:38 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Overweight
|07:24 Uhr
|Airbus Overweight
|07:06 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|07:04 Uhr
|ASML NV Conviction Buy List
|17.03.22
|SUSE Buy
|17.03.22
|BMW Sector Perform
|17.03.22
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|17.03.22
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
|17.03.22
|1&1 Kaufen
|17.03.22
|Inditex Buy
|17.03.22
|CRH Outperform
|17.03.22
|Inditex Underperform
|17.03.22
|thyssenkrupp Kaufen
|17.03.22
|United Internet Neutral
|17.03.22
|1&1 Neutral
|17.03.22
|Under Armour Buy
|17.03.22
|SUSE Buy
|17.03.22
|Walmart Buy
|17.03.22
|Flutter Entertainment Buy
|17.03.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|17.03.22
|Philips Neutral
|17.03.22
|Nike Buy
|17.03.22
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|17.03.22
|Sanofi Buy
|17.03.22
|Prosus Hold
|17.03.22
|ASML NV Buy
|17.03.22
|Infineon Buy
|17.03.22
|E.ON Neutral
|17.03.22
|RTL Buy
|17.03.22
|Siltronic Buy
|17.03.22
|Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Buy
|17.03.22
|AIXTRON Buy
|17.03.22
|PVA TePla Hold
|17.03.22
|WACKER CHEMIE Buy
|17.03.22
|Vitesco Technologies Neutral
|17.03.22
|Valeo SA Buy
|17.03.22
|Continental Sell
|17.03.22
|Porsche Buy
|17.03.22
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
|17.03.22
|Stellantis Buy
|17.03.22
|Renault Neutral
|17.03.22
|Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Conviction Buy List
|17.03.22
|BMW Buy
|17.03.22
|Valeo SA Buy
|17.03.22
|Continental Buy
|17.03.22
|VINCI Buy
