|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
39,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
32,85 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
20,23%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
33,54 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,77%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
46,06 €
|10:26 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.22
|STMicroelectronics Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.05.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.05.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.22
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.05.22
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.22
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.05.22
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.04.22
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.02.22
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09:44 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|09:40 Uhr
|Sanofi Buy
|09:39 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|09:39 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|09:38 Uhr
|Prosus Buy
|09:36 Uhr
|Siemens Buy
|08:15 Uhr
|ASML NV Conviction Buy List
|08:14 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|08:12 Uhr
|Brenntag Buy
|08:05 Uhr
|HORNBACH Buy
|08:01 Uhr
|Apple Overweight
|08:00 Uhr
|Prosus Overweight
|07:48 Uhr
|CRH Overweight
|07:46 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Neutral
|07:33 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|07:30 Uhr
|Airbus Buy
|07:27 Uhr
|Rolls-Royce Hold
|07:26 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|06:50 Uhr
|Kering Buy
|14.06.22
|Zalando Conviction Buy List
|14.06.22
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|14.06.22
|PUMA Buy
|14.06.22
|Inditex Buy
|14.06.22
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) Buy
|14.06.22
|ASOS Neutral
|14.06.22
|adidas Buy
|14.06.22
|HORNBACH Kaufen
|14.06.22
|Oracle Equal Weight
|14.06.22
|Ryanair Overweight
|14.06.22
|WACKER CHEMIE Kaufen
|14.06.22
|Oracle Neutral
|14.06.22
|Amazon Overweight
|14.06.22
|Oracle Overweight
|14.06.22
|Oracle Buy
|14.06.22
|HORNBACH Buy
|14.06.22
|ING Group Buy
|14.06.22
|Brenntag Neutral
|14.06.22
|Commerzbank Hold
|14.06.22
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|14.06.22
|Glencore Outperform
|14.06.22
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|14.06.22
|Fortum Overweight
|14.06.22
|Uniper Overweight
|14.06.22
|BASF Outperform
|14.06.22
|Bayer Outperform
|14.06.22
|Oracle Outperform
|14.06.22
|TUI Market-Perform
|14.06.22
|Brenntag Buy
|14.06.22
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|14.06.22
|Porsche Underperform
