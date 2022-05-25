  • Suche
STMicroelectronics Aktie

33,54EUR
+0,96EUR
+2,93%
10:30:06
STU
32,91EUR
+0,23EUR
+0,70%
09:52:46
CHX

WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

15.06.2022 10:26

STMicroelectronics Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat STMicroelectronics nach einer Branchenkonferenz auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 39,50 Euro belassen. Der Chiphersteller vertraue weiter darauf, dass Fahrassistenzsysteme ein wichtiger Faktor für einen höheren Chipbedarf in Autos sowie ein entscheidender Wachstumstreiber seien, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.06.2022 / 17:20 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Neutral

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
39,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
32,85 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
20,23%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
33,54 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,77%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
46,06 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse


Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+37,32%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +37,32%
Ø Kursziel: 46,06
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
30
35
40
45
50
55
60
65
Credit Suisse Group
65,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
48,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
48,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
30,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
40 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
60,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
48,00 €
Barclays Capital
38,00 €
UBS AG
38,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +37,32%
Ø Kursziel: 46,06
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

