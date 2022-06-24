  • Suche
STMicroelectronics Aktie

31,93EUR
+0,65EUR
+2,06%
24.06.2022
STU
31,75EUR
+0,50EUR
+1,58%
24.06.2022
GVIE

WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

24.06.2022 09:41

STMicroelectronics Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 39,50 Euro belassen. Die Siliziumkarbid-Technologie spiele für Halbleiter-Unternehmen eine zunehmend wichtige Rolle, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Infineon und STMicro profitierten davon./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.06.2022 / 21:31 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Neutral

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
39,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
31,25 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
26,40%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
31,93 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,73%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
46,06 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

RSS Feed
Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+44,26%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +44,26%
Ø Kursziel: 46,06
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
30
35
40
45
50
55
60
65
Credit Suisse Group
65,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
48,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
48,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
30,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
40 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
60,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
48,00 €
Barclays Capital
38,00 €
UBS AG
38,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +44,26%
Ø Kursziel: 46,06
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

