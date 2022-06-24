|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
39,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
31,25 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
26,40%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
31,93 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,73%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
46,06 €
|24.06.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.06.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.05.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.05.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
