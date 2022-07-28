  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
NEU! Volatile Instrumente handeln

STMicroelectronics Aktie

36,71EUR
+0,93EUR
+2,60%
11:29:47
STU
36,75EUR
+0,94EUR
+2,61%
11:01:09
CHX

WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
29.07.2022 10:56

STMicroelectronics Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics anlässlich der jüngst veröffentlichten Quartalszahlen von 37,00 auf 41,50 Euro angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Neutral" belassen. Angetrieben von der Digitalisierung profitiere der Halbleiterkonzern weiterhin von einer starken Nachfrage und Aufträgen aus der Automobilindustrie, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem füllten die Kunden wieder ihre Lager auf./la/mis

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.07.2022 / 23:47 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Neutral

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
41,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
36,53 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,62%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
36,71 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,05%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
42,19 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

10:56 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.07.22 STMicroelectronics Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
28.07.22 STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.07.22 STMicroelectronics Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.07.22 STMicroelectronics Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich unter Druck -- Amazon setzt mehr um als erwartet -- Apple erzielt neuen Quartals-Umsatzrekord - Siltronic, FUCHS PETROLUB, AUDI, Intel im Fokus
BBVA durch Geschäfte in Lateinamerika und Türkei gestützt. Lufthansa-Manager sichert nahezu alle Ferienflüge zu. Swiss Re schreibt wieder Gewinne. BNP Paribas beim Gewinn über Erwartungen. Ausstieg aus Russland-Geschäft beschert Renault tiefrote Zahlen. Siltronic stockt Umsatzausblick auf - schwacher Euro stützt. US-Finanzministerin Yellen: Keine Anzeichen für eine Rezession in USA erkennbar.
06:39 Uhr
STMicroelectronics öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
28.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Fester - US-Zinserhöhung kein Problem für Börsen (Dow Jones)
28.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Schwaches US-BIP relativiert Zinserhöhung (Dow Jones)
28.07.22
STMicroelectronics hebt nach gutem Quartal Umsatzausblick an - Aktie steigt (dpa-afx)
28.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Wenig verändert nach Fed - Datenflut im Fokus (Dow Jones)
28.07.22
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet grün -- FMC mit Gewinnwarnung - Fresenius senkt Jahresprognose -- VW setzt mehr um -- Linde wächst kräftig -- Meta, Tilray, Pfizer, Ford, Shell, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
27.07.22
Ausblick: STMicroelectronics gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
27.07.22
Ausblick: STMicroelectronics verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich unter Druck -- Amazon setzt mehr um als erwartet -- Apple erzielt neuen Quartals-Umsatzrekord - Siltronic, FUCHS PETROLUB, AUDI, Intel im Fokus
BBVA durch Geschäfte in Lateinamerika und Türkei gestützt. Lufthansa-Manager sichert nahezu alle Ferienflüge zu. Swiss Re schreibt wieder Gewinne. BNP Paribas beim Gewinn über Erwartungen. Ausstieg aus Russland-Geschäft beschert Renault tiefrote Zahlen. Siltronic stockt Umsatzausblick auf - schwacher Euro stützt. US-Finanzministerin Yellen: Keine Anzeichen für eine Rezession in USA erkennbar.
06:39 Uhr
STMicroelectronics öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
28.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Fester - US-Zinserhöhung kein Problem für Börsen (Dow Jones)
28.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Schwaches US-BIP relativiert Zinserhöhung (Dow Jones)
28.07.22
STMicroelectronics hebt nach gutem Quartal Umsatzausblick an - Aktie steigt (dpa-afx)
28.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Wenig verändert nach Fed - Datenflut im Fokus (Dow Jones)
28.07.22
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet grün -- FMC mit Gewinnwarnung - Fresenius senkt Jahresprognose -- VW setzt mehr um -- Linde wächst kräftig -- Meta, Tilray, Pfizer, Ford, Shell, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
27.07.22
Ausblick: STMicroelectronics gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
27.07.22
Ausblick: STMicroelectronics verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich unter Druck -- Amazon setzt mehr um als erwartet -- Apple erzielt neuen Quartals-Umsatzrekord - Siltronic, FUCHS PETROLUB, AUDI, Intel im Fokus
BBVA durch Geschäfte in Lateinamerika und Türkei gestützt. Lufthansa-Manager sichert nahezu alle Ferienflüge zu. Swiss Re schreibt wieder Gewinne. BNP Paribas beim Gewinn über Erwartungen. Ausstieg aus Russland-Geschäft beschert Renault tiefrote Zahlen. Siltronic stockt Umsatzausblick auf - schwacher Euro stützt. US-Finanzministerin Yellen: Keine Anzeichen für eine Rezession in USA erkennbar.
07:00 Uhr
DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich unter Druck -- Amazon setzt mehr um als erwartet -- Apple erzielt neuen Quartals-Umsatzrekord - Siltronic, FUCHS PETROLUB, AUDI, Intel im Fokus (finanzen.net)
06:39 Uhr
STMicroelectronics öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
28.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Fester - US-Zinserhöhung kein Problem für Börsen (Dow Jones)
28.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Schwaches US-BIP relativiert Zinserhöhung (Dow Jones)
28.07.22
STMicroelectronics hebt nach gutem Quartal Umsatzausblick an - Aktie steigt (dpa-afx)
28.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Wenig verändert nach Fed - Datenflut im Fokus (Dow Jones)
28.07.22
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet grün -- FMC mit Gewinnwarnung - Fresenius senkt Jahresprognose -- VW setzt mehr um -- Linde wächst kräftig -- Meta, Tilray, Pfizer, Ford, Shell, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
27.07.22
Ausblick: STMicroelectronics gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich unter Druck -- Amazon setzt mehr um als erwartet -- Apple erzielt neuen Quartals-Umsatzrekord - Siltronic, FUCHS PETROLUB, AUDI, Intel im Fokus
BBVA durch Geschäfte in Lateinamerika und Türkei gestützt. Lufthansa-Manager sichert nahezu alle Ferienflüge zu. Swiss Re schreibt wieder Gewinne. BNP Paribas beim Gewinn über Erwartungen. Ausstieg aus Russland-Geschäft beschert Renault tiefrote Zahlen. Siltronic stockt Umsatzausblick auf - schwacher Euro stützt. US-Finanzministerin Yellen: Keine Anzeichen für eine Rezession in USA erkennbar.
07:00 Uhr
DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich unter Druck -- Amazon setzt mehr um als erwartet -- Apple erzielt neuen Quartals-Umsatzrekord - Siltronic, FUCHS PETROLUB, AUDI, Intel im Fokus (finanzen.net)
06:39 Uhr
STMicroelectronics öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
28.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Fester - US-Zinserhöhung kein Problem für Börsen (Dow Jones)
28.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Schwaches US-BIP relativiert Zinserhöhung (Dow Jones)
28.07.22
STMicroelectronics hebt nach gutem Quartal Umsatzausblick an - Aktie steigt (dpa-afx)
28.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Wenig verändert nach Fed - Datenflut im Fokus (Dow Jones)
28.07.22
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet grün -- FMC mit Gewinnwarnung - Fresenius senkt Jahresprognose -- VW setzt mehr um -- Linde wächst kräftig -- Meta, Tilray, Pfizer, Ford, Shell, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
27.07.22
Ausblick: STMicroelectronics gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. News
RSS Feed
STMicroelectronics N.V. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+14,92%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +14,92%
Ø Kursziel: 42,19
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
25
30
35
40
45
50
55
60
65
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
48,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
24,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
42 €
Barclays Capital
38,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
65,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
48,00 €
UBS AG
38,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
35,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +14,92%
Ø Kursziel: 42,19
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

10:45 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
10:15 Uhr Diageo Outperform
10:14 Uhr Nestlé Buy
10:10 Uhr Linde Buy
10:10 Uhr ArcelorMittal Neutral
10:10 Uhr Amazon Buy
10:10 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral
10:09 Uhr Enel Conviction Buy List
10:00 Uhr AIXTRON Verkaufen
09:42 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser Neutral
09:38 Uhr TAKKT Sell
09:29 Uhr Befesa Buy
09:20 Uhr Danone Sell
09:19 Uhr Diageo Buy
09:13 Uhr Apple Neutral
09:12 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Outperform
09:11 Uhr TAKKT Hold
09:06 Uhr BBVA Buy
09:05 Uhr Amazon Buy
09:05 Uhr ams Hold
09:04 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Hold
09:00 Uhr KION GROUP Neutral
08:59 Uhr Swiss Re Hold
08:58 Uhr BNP Paribas Buy
08:47 Uhr Siltronic Buy
08:29 Uhr Siltronic Neutral
08:25 Uhr Deutsche Börse Neutral
08:25 Uhr Sanofi Overweight
08:22 Uhr HeidelbergCement Neutral
08:03 Uhr Apple Overweight
07:58 Uhr Linde Overweight
07:57 Uhr JCDecaux Underweight
07:56 Uhr ArcelorMittal Neutral
07:52 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
07:29 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
07:18 Uhr adidas Neutral
28.07.22 Enel Outperform
28.07.22 TotalEnergies Buy
28.07.22 Deutsche Bank Buy
28.07.22 BASF Neutral
28.07.22 Air Liquide Conviction Buy List
28.07.22 LOréal Overweight
28.07.22 TRATON Neutral
28.07.22 LOréal Underperform
28.07.22 ArcelorMittal Buy
28.07.22 Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Outperform
28.07.22 LOréal Sector Perform
28.07.22 Diageo Buy
28.07.22 Deutsche Bank Sector Perform
28.07.22 QIAGEN Hold

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Sollte es nach dem Ende des 9-Euro-Tickets ein günstiges Nachfolge-Angebot im Nah- und Regionalverkehr geben?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen