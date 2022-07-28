|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
41,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
36,53 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,62%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
36,71 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,05%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
42,19 €
|10:56 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.07.22
|STMicroelectronics Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.07.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.07.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
