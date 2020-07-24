NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics nach Zahlen von 19 auf 30 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Das zweite Quartal des Halbleiterherstellers sei sehr gut ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Berücksichtige man aber die gestiegenen Lagerbestände, gestalte sich die Lage nicht mehr ganz so prächtig. Das dürfte sich in der zweiten Jahreshälfte auf die Margen auswirken./mf/edh