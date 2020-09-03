NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 30 Euro belassen. Angesichts des bisher starken Jahresverlaufs für den Chipsektor an der Börse und wegen zahlreicher Unsicherheiten mit Blick auf das kommende Jahr dürften die Aktien nun in eine Art Wartestellung verfallen, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. In puncto STM müssten beim Kunden Apple im zweiten Halbjahr die Auslieferungen noch besser ausfallen als prognostizert, damit auch der Zulieferer positiv partizipiere./tav/ck