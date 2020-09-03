finanzen.net
STMicroelectronics Aktie WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

25,26EUR
+0,91EUR
+3,74%
15:32:48
STU
25,15EUR
+0,82EUR
+3,38%
17:21:52
BTE
10.09.2020 10:56

STMicroelectronics Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 30 Euro belassen. Angesichts des bisher starken Jahresverlaufs für den Chipsektor an der Börse und wegen zahlreicher Unsicherheiten mit Blick auf das kommende Jahr dürften die Aktien nun in eine Art Wartestellung verfallen, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. In puncto STM müssten beim Kunden Apple im zweiten Halbjahr die Auslieferungen noch besser ausfallen als prognostizert, damit auch der Zulieferer positiv partizipiere./tav/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.09.2020 / 22:01 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.09.2020 / 22:02 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Neutral

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
30,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
24,91 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
20,43%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
25,26 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,76%
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
28,23 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

10:56 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:41 Uhr STMicroelectronics buy Oddo BHF
03.09.20 STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.08.20 STMicroelectronics buy UBS AG
31.07.20 STMicroelectronics buy UBS AG
Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+11,77%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,77%
Ø Kursziel: 28,23
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
20
22
24
26
28
30
32
Kepler Cheuvreux
23,00 €
Barclays Capital
31,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
33,00 €
UBS AG
27,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
30,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30,00 €
Morgan Stanley
26,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21 €
Oddo BHF
33,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,77%
Ø Kursziel: 28,23
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

