NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 30 Euro belassen. Das dritte Quartal liege im Rahmen der Jahresziele des Chipkonzerns, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick auf das letzte Jahresviertel sei aber viel besser als vom Konsens erwartet./tih/gl