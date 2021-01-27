  • Suche
STMicroelectronics Aktie WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

33,60EUR
+1,95EUR
+6,16%
19:22:00
FSE
32,99EUR
+1,31EUR
+4,14%
17:50:05
GVIE
26.01.2021 15:11

STMicroelectronics Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für STMicro mit Blick auf die Zahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 35 Euro belassen. Analyst Sandeep Deshpande liegt in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie mit den Annahmen für Umsatz und Profitabilität nach eigener Aussage über den Markterwartungen. Die Nachfrage und die Preise sprächen dafür, dass der Chip-Produzent die eigenen Zielvorgaben überbiete. Hinsichtlich der Margen könnten allerdings Wechselkurseinflüsse hinderlich sein./bek/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.01.2021 / 00:36 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.01.2021 / 00:50 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Neutral

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
35,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
32,59 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
7,39%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
33,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,17%
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
34,92 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

12:06 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:06 Uhr STMicroelectronics Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:06 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral UBS AG
27.01.21 STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
26.01.21 STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

Gewinn steigt stark
Infineon-Rivale STMicro optimistisch für Jahresbeginn - STMicro-Aktie gewinnt deutlich
Der Chiphersteller STMicroelectronics hat im abgelaufenen Quartal gut verdient und rechnet mit einer anhaltend guten Nachfrage auch zu Jahresbeginn.
07:00 Uhr
DAX schließt freundlich -- Doch mehr Impfstoff von AstraZeneca? -- SAP-Tochter Qualtrics erhöht Ausgabepreis -- Tesla, Apple und Facebook legen Zahlen vor -- VW, BMW im Fokus (finanzen.net)
27.01.21
Ausblick: STMicroelectronics präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
27.01.21
DAX schließt tiefer -- Dow mit Kursrutsch -- Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an -- Tesla trotzt der Pandemie -- Facebook schlägt Erwartungen -- Apple, BMW, Microsoft, GameStop, Software AG im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.01.21
Ausblick: STMicroelectronics informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
26.01.21
US-Börsen gehen kaum bewegt aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt deutlich stärker -- Siemens Healthineers zuversichtlicher -- TUIfly, Beyond Meat, Schaeffler, Post, Linde, AstraZeneca im Fokus (finanzen.net)
23.01.21
Streit in Rom: Weshalb Italiens Börse trotz Regierungskrise interessant ist (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
22.01.21
Infineon-Konkurrenten im Fokus: Analyst nennt seine 4 Top-Picks im Techsektor (finanzen.net)
22.01.21
DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen gehen ohne starke Ausbrüche aus dem Handel -- VW mit deutlichem Gewinnrückgang -- TUI-Belegschaft schrumpft wohl um ein Drittel -- IBM, Intel im Fokus (finanzen.net)
Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+3,94%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,94%
Ø Kursziel: 34,92
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
26
28
30
32
34
36
38
40
Oddo BHF
33,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
34,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
37,00 €
Morgan Stanley
34 €
Barclays Capital
40,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
39,00 €
UBS AG
35,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
35,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,94%
Ø Kursziel: 34,92
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

