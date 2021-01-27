|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
35,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
32,59 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
7,39%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
33,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,17%
|
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
34,92 €
|12:06 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:06 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:06 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.01.21
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.01.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.01.21
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.01.21
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.01.21
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11.01.21
|STMicroelectronics buy
|UBS AG
|04.01.21
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
