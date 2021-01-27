NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für STMicro mit Blick auf die Zahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 35 Euro belassen. Analyst Sandeep Deshpande liegt in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie mit den Annahmen für Umsatz und Profitabilität nach eigener Aussage über den Markterwartungen. Die Nachfrage und die Preise sprächen dafür, dass der Chip-Produzent die eigenen Zielvorgaben überbiete. Hinsichtlich der Margen könnten allerdings Wechselkurseinflüsse hinderlich sein./bek/gl