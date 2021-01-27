NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat STMicro nach vollständigen Zahlen zum Schlussquartal 2020 auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 35 Euro belassen. Der Gewinn des Halbleiterkonzerns sei ebenso wie der zuvor schon veröffentlichte Umsatz besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Beeindruckender sei aber der Umsatzausblick auf das erste Quartal. In der zweiten Jahreshälfte 2021 könnte die Geschäftsdynamik aber nachlassen./gl/tih