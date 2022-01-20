NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 43 Euro belassen. Da die Eckdaten zum Schlussviertel bereits bekannt seien, dürfte sich bei der Vorlage des Quartalsberichts das Augenmerk auf die ersten drei Monate 2022 richten, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick. Er rechnet mit einem besseren Ausblick des Halbleiterkonzerns als um diese Jahreszeit üblich./edh/mis