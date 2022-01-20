  • Suche
STMicroelectronics Aktie

38,71EUR
+0,63EUR
+1,64%
16:14:05
STU
38,68EUR
+0,22EUR
+0,56%
16:05:33
GVIE

WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

25.01.2022 09:36

STMicroelectronics Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 43 Euro belassen. Da die Eckdaten zum Schlussviertel bereits bekannt seien, dürfte sich bei der Vorlage des Quartalsberichts das Augenmerk auf die ersten drei Monate 2022 richten, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick. Er rechnet mit einem besseren Ausblick des Halbleiterkonzerns als um diese Jahreszeit üblich./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.01.2022 / 01:30 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.01.2022 / 01:34 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Neutral

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
43,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
39,51 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
8,85%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
38,71 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,08%
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
48,78 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

09:36 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.01.22 STMicroelectronics Overweight Barclays Capital
18.01.22 STMicroelectronics Overweight Barclays Capital
17.01.22 STMicroelectronics Buy Deutsche Bank AG
17.01.22 STMicroelectronics Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

Champions vs. Bottlenecks
Morgan Stanley nimmt Lieferkettenprobleme unter die Lupe: Welche Aktien besonders unter der Lage leiden
Die US-Bank Morgan Stanley hat die globale Lieferkettenkrise genauer untersucht und Aktien ausgemacht, die die damit verbundenen Herausforderungen gut meistern und solche, die besonders unter der Lieferkettenproblematik leiden.
17.01.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Gut behauptet - Unilever und Siltronic unter Druck (Dow Jones)
13.01.22
Erste Schätzungen: STMicroelectronics legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
13.01.22
Erste Schätzungen: STMicroelectronics legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
11.01.22
STMicroelectronis: Stark auf allen Märkten (eToro)
10.01.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Etwas leichter - DAX auf Richtungssuche (Dow Jones)
07.01.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Inflation und steigende Zinsen trüben Stimmung (Dow Jones)
07.01.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Leichter - DAX unter 16.000 Punkten (Dow Jones)
07.01.22
STMicro-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Umsatz stärker als erwartet gesteigert (dpa-afx)
mehr STMicroelectronics N.V. News
Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+26,01%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +26,01%
Ø Kursziel: 48,78
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
Kepler Cheuvreux
50,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
43,00 €
Morgan Stanley
45 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
43,00 €
Barclays Capital
58,00 €
UBS AG
45,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
52,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
44 €
Credit Suisse Group
60,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +26,01%
Ø Kursziel: 48,78
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

