NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat STMicroelectronics auf "Neutral" belassen. Angesichts der anhaltenden Halbleiterknappheit rechneten die meisten Chiphersteller mit einem stabilen Umsatz- und Bruttomargenwachstum, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Aktuell lägen die Lagerbestände der Unternehmen etwas über ihrem normalen saisonalen Niveau. Das sei zwar noch nicht beunruhigend. Doch die Periode substanziell niedriger Lagerbestände sei vorbei. Die Risiken stiegen, wovon vor allem Hersteller wie Infineon und STMicro betroffen seien./gl/jha/