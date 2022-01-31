|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
39,25 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
39,37 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
52,69 €
|11:41 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:41 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|20.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.06.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:41 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:50 Uhr
|S&T Buy
|14:01 Uhr
|Intel Underperform
|13:59 Uhr
|Schneider Electric Overweight
|13:20 Uhr
|Delivery Hero Buy
|13:13 Uhr
|ING Group Equal-weight
|13:05 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp Kaufen
|13:04 Uhr
|BNP Paribas Overweight
|12:59 Uhr
|RWE Kaufen
|12:58 Uhr
|Linde Kaufen
|12:57 Uhr
|BASF Kaufen
|12:55 Uhr
|Evonik Outperform
|12:53 Uhr
|UniCredit Overweight
|12:51 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Equal-weight
|12:50 Uhr
|Santander Equal-weight
|12:47 Uhr
|BBVA Overweight
|12:46 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|12:38 Uhr
|Engie (ex GDF Suez) Conviction Buy List
|12:33 Uhr
|Siemens Energy Kaufen
|12:30 Uhr
|RTL Buy
|12:21 Uhr
|Airbus Buy
|12:09 Uhr
|Vossloh Buy
|12:07 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Buy
|12:06 Uhr
|Unilever Hold
|12:00 Uhr
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Buy
|11:48 Uhr
|Intel Neutral
|11:48 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse Equal-weight
|11:40 Uhr
|VINCI Overweight
|11:39 Uhr
|LOréal Equal-weight
|11:35 Uhr
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Buy
|11:34 Uhr
|Pernod Ricard Overweight
|11:20 Uhr
|Engie (ex GDF Suez) Overweight
|11:18 Uhr
|AstraZeneca Overweight
|10:57 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk Overweight
|10:55 Uhr
|Infineon Neutral
|10:54 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|10:49 Uhr
|Alstom Overweight
|10:49 Uhr
|Danone Overweight
|10:45 Uhr
|Intel Outperform
|10:45 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|10:44 Uhr
|Uniper Hold
|10:43 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|10:32 Uhr
|AstraZeneca Overweight
|10:28 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE Buy
|10:19 Uhr
|BAT Overweight
|10:15 Uhr
|KWS SAAT Buy
|09:21 Uhr
|Unilever Buy
|09:18 Uhr
|Fresenius Buy
|09:17 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Buy
|09:16 Uhr
|Commerzbank Overweight
|09:15 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|4. Quartal 2021: Das hat sich in Carl Icahns Depot getan Top-Investments
|4. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot Änderungen im Portfolio
|4. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot Das Portfolio des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
ETF-Sparplan