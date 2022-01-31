  • Suche
STMicroelectronics Aktie

39,37EUR
+0,51EUR
+1,31%
15:35:05
STU
39,46EUR
+0,77EUR
+2,00%
16:32:01
BTE

WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

15.02.2022 11:41

STMicroelectronics Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat STMicroelectronics auf "Neutral" belassen. Angesichts der anhaltenden Halbleiterknappheit rechneten die meisten Chiphersteller mit einem stabilen Umsatz- und Bruttomargenwachstum, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Aktuell lägen die Lagerbestände der Unternehmen etwas über ihrem normalen saisonalen Niveau. Das sei zwar noch nicht beunruhigend. Doch die Periode substanziell niedriger Lagerbestände sei vorbei. Die Risiken stiegen, wovon vor allem Hersteller wie Infineon und STMicro betroffen seien./gl/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.02.2022 / 19:33 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.02.2022 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Neutral

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
39,25 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
39,37 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
52,69 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

11:41 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.01.22 STMicroelectronics Buy Deutsche Bank AG
28.01.22 STMicroelectronics Neutral UBS AG
28.01.22 STMicroelectronics Overweight Barclays Capital
28.01.22 STMicroelectronics Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+33,84%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +33,84%
Ø Kursziel: 52,69
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
Morgan Stanley
45 €
Credit Suisse Group
60,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
48,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
60,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
52,00 €
Barclays Capital
65,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
48,00 €
UBS AG
44,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +33,84%
Ø Kursziel: 52,69
