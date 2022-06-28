NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 48 Euro belassen. Analyst Sandeep Deshpande befasste sich in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie mit möglichen Auswirkungen einer potenziellen Rezession auf die von ihm beobachteten Halbleiterunternehmen. Er glaubt, dass die Aussichten des Sektors in den kommenden fünf Jahren von einem strukturellen Nachfragewachstum in Bereichen wie Cloud, Autoelektrifizierung und -automatisierung sowie Internet der Dinge (IoT) gestützt werden. Dadurch sollte der Halbleitermarkt schneller wachsen als die Wirtschaft insgesamt, glaubt der Experte./edh/gl