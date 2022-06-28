  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Gut versichert im Eigenheim - Erfahren Sie hier mehr zur Risikolebensversicherung +++-w-

STMicroelectronics Aktie

28,88EUR
-0,58EUR
-1,97%
14:58:51
STU
28,94EUR
-0,18EUR
-0,62%
15:07:40
CHX

WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
04.07.2022 13:16

STMicroelectronics Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 48 Euro belassen. Analyst Sandeep Deshpande befasste sich in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie mit möglichen Auswirkungen einer potenziellen Rezession auf die von ihm beobachteten Halbleiterunternehmen. Er glaubt, dass die Aussichten des Sektors in den kommenden fünf Jahren von einem strukturellen Nachfragewachstum in Bereichen wie Cloud, Autoelektrifizierung und -automatisierung sowie Internet der Dinge (IoT) gestützt werden. Dadurch sollte der Halbleitermarkt schneller wachsen als die Wirtschaft insgesamt, glaubt der Experte./edh/gl

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.07.2022 / 01:20 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.07.2022 / 01:33 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Neutral

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
48,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
29,18 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
64,47%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
28,88 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
66,20%
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
46,06 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

13:16 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.06.22 STMicroelectronics Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.06.22 STMicroelectronics Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.06.22 STMicroelectronics Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.22 STMicroelectronics Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. News
RSS Feed
STMicroelectronics N.V. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+59,47%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +59,47%
Ø Kursziel: 46,06
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
30
35
40
45
50
55
60
65
Credit Suisse Group
65,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
48,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
30,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
40 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
48,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
60,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
48,00 €
Barclays Capital
38,00 €
UBS AG
38,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +59,47%
Ø Kursziel: 46,06
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

14:01 Uhr Aroundtown SA Neutral
13:49 Uhr Zalando Equal-weight
13:43 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
13:34 Uhr Linde Buy
13:34 Uhr Scout24 Outperform
13:34 Uhr Nordex Neutral
13:34 Uhr Inditex Outperform
13:33 Uhr Air Liquide Buy
13:33 Uhr Brenntag Neutral
13:26 Uhr Siemens Energy Buy
13:21 Uhr Tesla Buy
13:17 Uhr Symrise Buy
13:17 Uhr Givaudan Neutral
13:16 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Buy
13:16 Uhr LANXESS Buy
13:15 Uhr Evonik Buy
13:15 Uhr Covestro Neutral
12:51 Uhr BASF Neutral
12:50 Uhr Tesla Buy
12:49 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
12:49 Uhr Akzo Nobel Buy
12:48 Uhr Yara International ASA Neutral
12:48 Uhr K+S Neutral
12:47 Uhr Bayer Buy
12:46 Uhr Siemens Healthineers Buy
12:33 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Buy
12:32 Uhr HSBC Outperform
12:31 Uhr Henkel vz. Neutral
12:30 Uhr Alstom Overweight
12:30 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Neutral
12:29 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral
12:29 Uhr ASML NV Overweight
12:29 Uhr Infineon Neutral
12:28 Uhr Glencore Overweight
12:28 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral
11:22 Uhr Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight
11:03 Uhr Beiersdorf Buy
11:02 Uhr Henkel vz. Buy
10:15 Uhr mic Kaufen
09:36 Uhr Deutsche Bank Buy
09:34 Uhr Sartorius vz. Overweight
08:39 Uhr Rolls-Royce Neutral
08:11 Uhr Grand City Properties Underweight
08:10 Uhr Vonovia Overweight
08:10 Uhr TAG Immobilien Underweight
07:58 Uhr LEG Immobilien Underweight
07:57 Uhr Deutsche Wohnen Overweight
07:57 Uhr Aroundtown SA Underweight
07:51 Uhr BASF Outperform
01.07.22 Deutsche Börse Kaufen

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Was schätzen Sie - wie hoch ist der Volumenanteil an Wertpapieren in ihrem Depot, die Nachhaltigkeitsziele verfolgen bzw. Nachhaltigkeitsmerkmale aufweisen? (Ökologische Nachhaltigkeit, Soziale Nachhaltigkeit und / oder gute Unternehmensführung betreffend)

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen