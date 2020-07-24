finanzen.net

STMicroelectronics Aktie WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

23.07.2020 13:11

STMicroelectronics Sell (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach Zahlen auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 20,50 Euro belassen. Das zweite Quartal des Halbleiterherstellers sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Auch der Ausblick auf das dritte Quartal habe überzeugt. Die Aktie sei im Vorfeld aber schon stark gestiegen./mf/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.07.2020 / 07:12 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Sell

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
20,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
27,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-25,18%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
25,93 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-20,94%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
27,14 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+4,66%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,66%
Ø Kursziel: 27,14
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
20
22
24
26
28
30
32
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
23,00 €
UBS AG
23,00 €
Barclays Capital
31,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21 €
Deutsche Bank AG
33,00 €
Morgan Stanley
26,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
30,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,66%
Ø Kursziel: 27,14
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

