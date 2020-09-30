|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
21,12 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
27,75 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-23,89%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
27,84 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-24,14%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
29,37 €
|12:51 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics buy
|UBS AG
|12:21 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:26 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.09.20
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.09.20
|STMicroelectronics buy
|UBS AG
|12:51 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics buy
|UBS AG
|12:21 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:26 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.09.20
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.09.20
|STMicroelectronics buy
|UBS AG
|12:51 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics buy
|UBS AG
|11:26 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.09.20
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.09.20
|STMicroelectronics buy
|UBS AG
|16.09.20
|STMicroelectronics buy
|UBS AG
|12:21 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.09.20
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.07.20
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.07.20
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.20
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.09.20
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.20
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.20
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.05.20
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.20
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:38 Uhr
|Rolls-Royce buy
|11:37 Uhr
|TOTAL buy
|11:35 Uhr
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List
|11:35 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|11:34 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell
|11:10 Uhr
|Bayer overweight
|11:09 Uhr
|DIC Asset buy
|11:04 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Hold
|11:04 Uhr
|TOTAL Neutral
|11:02 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|10:40 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sector Perform
|10:38 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|10:37 Uhr
|LOréal overweight
|10:33 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|08:53 Uhr
|Zalando buy
|08:51 Uhr
|Fielmann Hold
|08:49 Uhr
|Bayer Hold
|08:40 Uhr
|Grand City Properties buy
|07:57 Uhr
|Boeing Conviction Buy List
|07:46 Uhr
|Siemens overweight
|07:23 Uhr
|Kering Outperform
|07:15 Uhr
|Airbus buy
|07:00 Uhr
|Bayer Neutral
|06:56 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|06:42 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Conviction Buy List
|06:42 Uhr
|Covestro Neutral
|30.09.20
|Boeing Neutral
|30.09.20
|wallstreet:online kaufen
|30.09.20
|Tesla Neutral
|30.09.20
|MorphoSys Neutral
|30.09.20
|Symrise Underweight
|30.09.20
|Covestro Conviction Buy List
|30.09.20
|Fielmann add
|30.09.20
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Outperform
|30.09.20
|Alstom buy
|30.09.20
|Covestro Sell
|30.09.20
|Schaeffler Underweight
|30.09.20
|HELLA Equal-Weight
|30.09.20
|Koenig Bauer Hold
|30.09.20
|HELLA Reduce
|30.09.20
|Lufthansa market-perform
|30.09.20
|Klöckner Outperform
|30.09.20
|thyssenkrupp Outperform
|30.09.20
|Siemens Energy buy
|30.09.20
|JCDecaux Hold
|30.09.20
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|30.09.20
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|30.09.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales overweight
|30.09.20
|Santander Neutral
|30.09.20
|Siemens Energy Halten
