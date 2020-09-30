finanzen.net
STMicroelectronics Aktie WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

27,84EUR
+1,81EUR
+6,95%
12:40:08
STU
27,26EUR
+0,96EUR
+3,65%
09:07:17
GVIE
01.10.2020 12:21

STMicroelectronics Sell (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics auch nach dem optimistischen Ausblick auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 21,12 Euro belassen. Analyst Alexander Duval begründet seine Skepsis in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie mit den Risiken für eine Erholung im Auto- und Industriegeschäft des Halbleiterunternehmens. Das Chance/Risiko-Verhältnis sei auf aktuellem Bewertungsniveau eher ungünstig./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.10.2020 / 07:44 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Sell

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
21,12 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
27,75 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-23,89%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
27,84 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-24,14%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
29,37 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

