|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
24,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
29,49 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-18,62%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
29,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-19,46%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
31,56 €
|14:36 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:51 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.10.20
|STMicroelectronics buy
|UBS AG
|08.10.20
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.20
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|14:36 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:51 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.10.20
|STMicroelectronics buy
|UBS AG
|08.10.20
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.20
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:51 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.10.20
|STMicroelectronics buy
|UBS AG
|08.10.20
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.20
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|02.10.20
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14:36 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.10.20
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.09.20
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.07.20
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.07.20
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.09.20
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.20
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.20
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.05.20
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.20
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16:32 Uhr
|Lufthansa Underweight
|16:26 Uhr
|Deutsche Post kaufen
|13:54 Uhr
|Zalando buy
|13:54 Uhr
|Schneider Electric buy
|13:53 Uhr
|Nestlé buy
|13:53 Uhr
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Conviction Buy List
|13:52 Uhr
|ASML NV buy
|13:51 Uhr
|PUMA overweight
|13:47 Uhr
|Nokia Neutral
|13:45 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|13:05 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical buy
|13:04 Uhr
|HelloFresh overweight
|13:04 Uhr
|zooplus Underweight
|13:03 Uhr
|Prosus overweight
|13:03 Uhr
|SAFRAN Neutral
|13:02 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Hold
|13:00 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Hold
|12:59 Uhr
|Allianz buy
|12:50 Uhr
|Apple Outperform
|12:20 Uhr
|Covestro Sell
|12:17 Uhr
|PUMA Neutral
|12:17 Uhr
|Euronext NV Outperform
|12:14 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|12:13 Uhr
|Stabilus Reduce
|12:13 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Reduce
|12:12 Uhr
|BASF Halten
|11:04 Uhr
|Euronext NV Neutral
|11:03 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Sell
|11:02 Uhr
|Infineon Equal weight
|11:01 Uhr
|AIXTRON overweight
|11:01 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor overweight
|11:01 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|10:54 Uhr
|Sanofi overweight
|10:36 Uhr
|BASF Halten
|10:34 Uhr
|Covestro neutral
|10:15 Uhr
|Euronext NV buy
|10:14 Uhr
|Zalando kaufen
|10:06 Uhr
|Vivendi overweight
|10:06 Uhr
|RELX overweight
|10:05 Uhr
|Scout24 Equal weight
|10:05 Uhr
|RTL Equal weight
|10:05 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media neutral
|09:54 Uhr
|Delivery Hero overweight
|09:32 Uhr
|Swiss Re overweight
|09:19 Uhr
|JENOPTIK buy
|09:03 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|09:03 Uhr
|Philips Neutral
|08:59 Uhr
|ASML NV overweight
|08:58 Uhr
|Carrefour overweight
|08:57 Uhr
|Software Neutral
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan