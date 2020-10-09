finanzen.net
STMicroelectronics Aktie WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

29,80EUR
+0,49EUR
+1,67%
17:35:06
STU
29,71EUR
+0,49EUR
+1,68%
17:45:06
GVIE
12.10.2020 14:36

STMicroelectronics Sell (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics von 21,12 auf 24,00 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Er reflektiere mit der Zielerhöhung die gestiegene Bewertung der Konkurrenten im europäischen Techsektor, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.10.2020 / 07:22 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Sell

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
24,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
29,49 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-18,62%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
29,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-19,46%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
31,56 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

