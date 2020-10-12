Aktie in diesem Artikel STMicroelectronics N.V. 29,34 EUR

1,28% Charts

News

Analysen Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen STMicroelectronics N.V. 29,34 EUR 1,28% Charts

News

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 24 Euro belassen. Die Umsätze und das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) des Chipherstellers hätten den vom Konzern zur Verfügung gestellten Konsensschätzungen entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer ersten Reaktion am Donnerstag. Angetrieben worden seien sie durch die Stärke im Geschäft mit der Automobilindustrie, personenbezogene Elektronik und die Mikrocontroller-Produktsegmente./ck/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.10.2020 / 07:07 / BSTErstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.