|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
24,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
28,61 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-16,11%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
29,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-18,20%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
31,56 €
