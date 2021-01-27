Aktie in diesem Artikel STMicroelectronics N.V. 32,79 EUR

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat STMicro nach Zahlen zum Schlussquartal 2020 auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 27 Euro belassen. Der Halbleiterkonzern habe erwartungsgemäß abgeschnitten, während der Ausblick auf das laufende Quartal positiv überrasche, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings habe sich die Aktie sowohl in den vergangenen zwölf Monaten als auch seit dem Jahreswechsel besser als die europäische Technologiebranche geschlagen./gl/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.01.2021 / 07:10 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.