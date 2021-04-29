Aktie in diesem Artikel STMicroelectronics N.V. 31,71 EUR

STMicroelectronics N.V. 31,71 EUR -2,45%

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics anlässlich der jüngst veröffentlichten Quartalszahlen von 30 auf 34 Euro angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Sell" belassen. Analyst Alexander Duval erhöhte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie seine Umsatzprognosen und berücksichtige dabei den überraschend optimistischen Ausblick des Halbleiterherstellers für das laufende Jahr. Das Unternehmen profitiere zwar von einem soliden Marktumfeld im Automobil- und Industriegeschäft, allerdings begrenzten Kapazitätseinschränkungen das Erlöswachstum./la/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2021 / 07:34 / BSTErstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.