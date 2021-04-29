  • Suche
STMicroelectronics Aktie WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

31,71EUR
-0,80EUR
-2,45%
12:30:10
XETRA
31,64EUR
-0,99EUR
-3,03%
12:57:28
BTN
30.04.2021 12:06

STMicroelectronics Sell (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics anlässlich der jüngst veröffentlichten Quartalszahlen von 30 auf 34 Euro angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Sell" belassen. Analyst Alexander Duval erhöhte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie seine Umsatzprognosen und berücksichtige dabei den überraschend optimistischen Ausblick des Halbleiterherstellers für das laufende Jahr. Das Unternehmen profitiere zwar von einem soliden Marktumfeld im Automobil- und Industriegeschäft, allerdings begrenzten Kapazitätseinschränkungen das Erlöswachstum./la/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2021 / 07:34 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Sell

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
34,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
31,94 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,43%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
31,71 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,24%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
38,09 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

12:06 Uhr STMicroelectronics Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:41 Uhr STMicroelectronics buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.04.21 STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
29.04.21 STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.04.21 STMicroelectronics Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+20,14%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,14%
Ø Kursziel: 38,09
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Barclays Capital
42,00 €
UBS AG
35,00 €
Morgan Stanley
34 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
40,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
37 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
39,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
41,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
34,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
41,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,14%
Ø Kursziel: 38,09
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

