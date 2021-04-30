|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
34,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
31,78 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,97%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
31,79 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,95%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
38,63 €
|17:01 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17:01 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.04.21
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|Barclays Capital
|17:01 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|16:14 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|15:09 Uhr
|Software buy
|15:07 Uhr
|Nemetschek Neutral
|14:29 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers buy
|12:08 Uhr
|Fresenius Hold
|11:18 Uhr
|Sixt buy
|09:49 Uhr
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|09:29 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Outperform
|08:50 Uhr
|Symrise Hold
|08:49 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Neutral
|08:48 Uhr
|AstraZeneca buy
|08:19 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|08:19 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal buy
|08:19 Uhr
|BHP Group buy
|08:17 Uhr
|Siemens buy
|16.06.21
|Aroundtown SA Neutral
|16.06.21
|WACKER CHEMIE add
|16.06.21
|BASF add
|16.06.21
|Klöckner buy
|16.06.21
|Daimler overweight
|16.06.21
|SAP Halten
|16.06.21
|Salzgitter kaufen
|16.06.21
|ASML NV buy
|16.06.21
|MorphoSys buy
|16.06.21
|SAP buy
|16.06.21
|New Work Hold
|16.06.21
|Nemetschek buy
|16.06.21
|LPKF Laser Electronics buy
|16.06.21
|JENOPTIK buy
|16.06.21
|Jungheinrich buy
|16.06.21
|Koenig Bauer buy
|16.06.21
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Hold
|16.06.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|16.06.21
|NEL ASA buy
|16.06.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|16.06.21
|PATRIZIA buy
|16.06.21
|RATIONAL Hold
|16.06.21
|Rheinmetall buy
|16.06.21
|SÜSS MicroTec buy
|16.06.21
|Vossloh buy
|16.06.21
|ZEAL Network buy
|16.06.21
|Knorr-Bremse buy
|16.06.21
|Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Hold
|16.06.21
|1&1 buy
|16.06.21
|ENCAVIS buy
|16.06.21
|EVOTEC buy
|16.06.21
|freenet buy
|16.06.21
|FUCHS PETROLUB buy
|16.06.21
|Hypoport buy
|16.06.21
|Philips buy
|Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
|Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
|Das sind die schlimmsten Steuroasen Hier zahlen Unternehmen so gut wie keine Steuern
ETF-Sparplan