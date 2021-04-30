NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach einem Treffen mit dem Konzernchef Jean-Marc Chery auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 34 Euro belassen. Der Aufwärtszyklus im Halbleitergeschäft dürfte noch eine Weile fortdauern, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Dafür spreche der fortschreitende Trend zur Digitalisierung, nicht zuletzt angetrieben von der Pandemie des Coronavirus. Um die Nachfrage zu befriedigen, seien allerdings umfangreiche Investitionen nötig./bek/he