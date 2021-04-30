  • Suche
STMicroelectronics Aktie WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

17.06.2021 17:01

STMicroelectronics Sell (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach einem Treffen mit dem Konzernchef Jean-Marc Chery auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 34 Euro belassen. Der Aufwärtszyklus im Halbleitergeschäft dürfte noch eine Weile fortdauern, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Dafür spreche der fortschreitende Trend zur Digitalisierung, nicht zuletzt angetrieben von der Pandemie des Coronavirus. Um die Nachfrage zu befriedigen, seien allerdings umfangreiche Investitionen nötig./bek/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.06.2021 / 15:02 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.06.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Sell

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
34,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
31,78 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,97%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
31,79 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,95%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
38,63 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

