NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Bewertung von STMicro bei einem Kursziel von 30 Euro mit "Underperform" aufgenommen. Im kommenden Jahr dürften die Umsätze und Gewinne des Halbleiterherstellers unter einer nachlassenden Nachfrage bei gleichzeitig steigenden Lagerbeständen leiden, schrieb Analyst Janardan Menon in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Aktienkurs dürfte diese Schwäche vorweg nehmen und weiter sinken./gl/ag