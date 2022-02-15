|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
30,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underperform
|Kurs*:
40,16 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-25,30%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
39,88 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-24,76%
|
Analyst Name:
Janardan Menon
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
50,17 €
|08:36 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.02.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:36 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.06.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.01.22
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:33 Uhr
|Airbus Conviction Buy List
|07:49 Uhr
|ams Hold
|07:49 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Underperform
|07:48 Uhr
|ASML NV Buy
|07:31 Uhr
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|07:09 Uhr
|AIXTRON Hold
|07:05 Uhr
|Infineon Underperform
|16.02.22
|Air Liquide Buy
|16.02.22
|Eni Overweight
|16.02.22
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|16.02.22
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Outperform
|16.02.22
|Intel Underweight
|16.02.22
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|16.02.22
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|16.02.22
|Air Liquide Outperform
|16.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform
|16.02.22
|NORMA Group Buy
|16.02.22
|Amadeus FiRe Buy
|16.02.22
|DIC Asset Buy
|16.02.22
|Prudential Buy
|16.02.22
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) Buy
|16.02.22
|AstraZeneca Buy
|16.02.22
|Air Liquide Buy
|16.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|16.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|16.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|16.02.22
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|16.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|16.02.22
|MTU Aero Engines Overweight
|16.02.22
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Hold
|16.02.22
|Air Liquide Overweight
|16.02.22
|NEL ASA Underweight
|16.02.22
|MTU Aero Engines Neutral
|16.02.22
|NEL ASA Outperform
|16.02.22
|Air Liquide Buy
|16.02.22
|NEL ASA Buy
|16.02.22
|Sixt Buy
|16.02.22
|Aroundtown SA Buy
|16.02.22
|NORMA Group Buy
|16.02.22
|NEL ASA Buy
|16.02.22
|Air Liquide Buy
|16.02.22
|Vitesco Technologies Neutral
|16.02.22
|Volvo (B) Conviction Buy List
|16.02.22
|K+S Add
|16.02.22
|Commerzbank Halten
|16.02.22
|Vitesco Technologies Buy
|16.02.22
|Vitesco Technologies Hold
|16.02.22
|Roche Buy
|16.02.22
|Fresenius Buy
|16.02.22
|Jungheinrich Buy
