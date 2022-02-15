  • Suche
STMicroelectronics Aktie

39,88EUR
-0,06EUR
-0,14%
09:05:42
STU
39,83EUR
-0,37EUR
-0,92%
09:24:55
CHX

WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

17.02.2022 08:36

STMicroelectronics Underperform (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Bewertung von STMicro bei einem Kursziel von 30 Euro mit "Underperform" aufgenommen. Im kommenden Jahr dürften die Umsätze und Gewinne des Halbleiterherstellers unter einer nachlassenden Nachfrage bei gleichzeitig steigenden Lagerbeständen leiden, schrieb Analyst Janardan Menon in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Aktienkurs dürfte diese Schwäche vorweg nehmen und weiter sinken./gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.02.2022 / 14:21 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.02.2022 / 19:05 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Underperform

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
30,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Underperform		 Kurs*:
40,16 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-25,30%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
39,88 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-24,76%
Analyst Name:
Janardan Menon 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
50,17 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

08:36 Uhr STMicroelectronics Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
15.02.22 STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.01.22 STMicroelectronics Buy Deutsche Bank AG
28.01.22 STMicroelectronics Neutral UBS AG
28.01.22 STMicroelectronics Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+25,81%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +25,81%
Ø Kursziel: 50,17
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
30
35
40
45
50
55
60
65
Kepler Cheuvreux
60,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
48,00 €
Barclays Capital
65,00 €
UBS AG
44,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
52,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
30,00 €
Morgan Stanley
45 €
Credit Suisse Group
60,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
48,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +25,81%
Ø Kursziel: 50,17
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

