finanzen.net

Sunrise Communications Aktie WKN: A14M5T / ISIN: CH0267291224

78,10EUR
+2,75EUR
+3,65%
09:16:52
L&S
82,75CHF
+1,30CHF
+1,60%
16:56:57
SWX
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
25.06.2020 13:56

Sunrise Communications buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Sunrise Communications von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 80 auf 111 Franken angehoben. Die Corona-Krise dürfte sich auf Geschäft mit professionellen Kunden der Telekomgesellschaften negativ auswirken, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Bei der Schweizer Sunrise sei dieser Bereich aber von vergleichsweise geringer Bedeutung. Die Bewertung sei attraktiv./mf/ag

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.06.2020 / 00:12 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications buy

Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
111,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
82,70 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel*:
34,22%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
82,75 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34,14%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
88,98 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Sunrise Communications

13:56 Uhr Sunrise Communications buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.06.20 Sunrise Communications overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.06.20 Sunrise Communications buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.05.20 Sunrise Communications Hold Deutsche Bank AG
20.05.20 Sunrise Communications Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Sunrise Communications Aktie

+7,53%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,53%
Ø Kursziel: 88,98
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
70
75
80
85
90
95
100
105
110
UBS AG
84,00 CHF
Kepler Cheuvreux
85,00 CHF
Morgan Stanley
92,00 CHF
Credit Suisse Group
90,00 CHF
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
93,00 CHF
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
111,00 CHF
Barclays Capital
90,00 CHF
Deutsche Bank AG
85,00 CHF
Jefferies & Company Inc.
73 CHF
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
87,00 CHF
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,53%
Ø Kursziel: 88,98
alle Sunrise Communications Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

15:32 Uhr Evonik overweight
15:29 Uhr Infineon Halten
15:12 Uhr JENOPTIK Halten
14:56 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor kaufen
14:52 Uhr Airbus Conviction Buy List
14:50 Uhr AIXTRON kaufen
14:45 Uhr Roche Neutral
14:41 Uhr CEWE Stiftung add
13:23 Uhr London Stock Exchange (LSE) kaufen
13:20 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
13:18 Uhr Deutsche Börse neutral
13:18 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) buy
13:17 Uhr Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
13:16 Uhr Lufthansa Reduce
13:16 Uhr Euronext NV Outperform
13:15 Uhr Wacker Neuson buy
13:15 Uhr Daimler Sell
13:15 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor kaufen
13:12 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor buy
13:11 Uhr Sixt buy
13:11 Uhr Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
13:11 Uhr Dürr add
13:09 Uhr Sunrise Communications buy
13:08 Uhr Bayer Outperform
13:06 Uhr easyJet buy
13:05 Uhr Sartorius vz. Sell
13:04 Uhr Nokia buy
13:00 Uhr HELLA Hold
12:58 Uhr Rio Tinto buy
12:57 Uhr BASF Neutral
12:56 Uhr Assicurazioni Generali Underperform
12:30 Uhr Bayer Hold
12:26 Uhr Worldline SA buy
12:03 Uhr Bayer Halten
11:59 Uhr Wirecard Verkaufen
11:14 Uhr ASOS buy
11:12 Uhr PayPal buy
11:11 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold
11:01 Uhr Novartis Neutral
10:59 Uhr Deutsche Post buy
10:50 Uhr Lufthansa Halten
10:47 Uhr Boeing Sell
10:45 Uhr Lloyds Banking Group buy
10:45 Uhr CANCOM buy
10:44 Uhr Bechtle Hold
09:01 Uhr Bayer buy
08:58 Uhr Roche overweight
08:58 Uhr Sanofi overweight
08:56 Uhr AstraZeneca overweight
08:48 Uhr Bayer overweight

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Würden Sie nach Bewältigung der Corona-Pandemie gerne mehr von zu Hause aus arbeiten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen