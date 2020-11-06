  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++

Sunrise Communications Aktie WKN: A14M5T / ISIN: CH0267291224

102,70EUR
-1,90EUR
-1,82%
06.11.2020
L&S
110,00CHF
Â±0,00CHF
Â±0,00%
14:07:31
SWX
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
12.08.2020 10:36

Sunrise Communications buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications nach dem Übernahmeangebot des Kabelkonzerns Liberty Global auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 111 Franken belassen. Angesichts der angepeilten Synergien sei der Deal aus Sicht von Liberty Global strategisch positiv zu werten, schrieb Analyst Michael Bishop in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Sein aktuelles Ziel liege nur einen Franken über dem von den US-Amerikanern gebotenen Preis von 110 Franken je Sunrise-Aktie./la/bek

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.08.2020 / 08:02 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications buy

Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
111,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
108,70 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel*:
2,12%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
110,00 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,91%
Analyst Name:
Michael Bishop 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
99,26 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Sunrise Communications

28.08.20 Sunrise Communications overweight Barclays Capital
27.08.20 Sunrise Communications Neutral UBS AG
27.08.20 Sunrise Communications Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.08.20 Sunrise Communications Neutral UBS AG
27.08.20 Sunrise Communications Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Sunrise Communications Aktie

-9,77%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -9,77%
Ø Kursziel: 99,26
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
70
75
80
85
90
95
100
105
110
UBS AG
110,00 CHF
Deutsche Bank AG
85,00 CHF
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
110,00 CHF
Jefferies & Company Inc.
73 CHF
Barclays Capital
110,00 CHF
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
111,00 CHF
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
96,00 CHF
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -9,77%
Ø Kursziel: 99,26
alle Sunrise Communications Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:12 Uhr Rolls-Royce Underweight
13:11 Uhr Software buy
13:11 Uhr zooplus Hold
13:11 Uhr Dürr buy
13:10 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
13:10 Uhr easyJet Hold
12:45 Uhr Ryanair overweight
12:45 Uhr easyJet Neutral
12:44 Uhr SAFRAN Neutral
12:43 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
12:41 Uhr Vodafone Group Outperform
12:40 Uhr Apple Neutral
12:39 Uhr Alstom buy
12:38 Uhr MTU Aero Engines Underweight
12:38 Uhr Airbus Neutral
12:29 Uhr Siemens Halten
12:27 Uhr Prosus buy
11:33 Uhr Schneider Electric Hold
11:29 Uhr zooplus overweight
11:27 Uhr Merck Neutral
11:21 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
11:11 Uhr easyJet Outperform
11:11 Uhr Tesla Neutral
11:08 Uhr Schaeffler Verkaufen
11:06 Uhr ENCAVIS buy
11:06 Uhr Hapag-Lloyd Sell
11:02 Uhr JOST Werke buy
11:02 Uhr PATRIZIA Immobilien buy
11:01 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media buy
11:00 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
10:59 Uhr easyJet Sell
10:58 Uhr easyJet Outperform
10:24 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Hold
10:23 Uhr Daimler buy
10:22 Uhr CANCOM buy
10:20 Uhr NORMA Group buy
09:55 Uhr Grand City Properties Hold
09:43 Uhr GRENKE buy
08:04 Uhr BP Sector Perform
08:02 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. overweight
08:02 Uhr BMW overweight
08:01 Uhr Hapag-Lloyd overweight
07:18 Uhr BBVA Neutral
06:49 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
06:47 Uhr ING Group Conviction Buy List
06:45 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA buy
06:34 Uhr Prosus Conviction Buy List
16.11.20 Merck Sell
16.11.20 Diageo buy
16.11.20 Schneider Electric Outperform

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 46 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Kommt die Jahresendrally? - Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen