Aktie in diesem Artikel Sunrise Communications 102,70 EUR

-1,82% Charts

News

Analysen Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen Sunrise Communications 102,70 EUR -1,82% Charts

News

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications nach dem Übernahmeangebot des Kabelkonzerns Liberty Global auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 111 Franken belassen. Angesichts der angepeilten Synergien sei der Deal aus Sicht von Liberty Global strategisch positiv zu werten, schrieb Analyst Michael Bishop in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Sein aktuelles Ziel liege nur einen Franken über dem von den US-Amerikanern gebotenen Preis von 110 Franken je Sunrise-Aktie./la/bek

Werbung

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.08.2020 / 08:02 / BSTErstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.