HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 87 Franken belassen. Nicht alle Telekomwerte seien gleich, schrieb Analyst Carl Murdock-Smith in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden europäischen Branchenstudie. Er bevorzugt nach wie vor jene Werte, die ungeachtet gesamtwirtschaftlicher Umstände und fiskalpolitischer Unterstützung zu den Gewinnern zählten. Zu seinen "Top Picks" zählt er auch das schweizerische Telekomunternehmen./ck/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.06.2020 / 17:04 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.