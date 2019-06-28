finanzen.net

Sunrise Communications Aktie WKN: A14M5T / ISIN: CH0267291224

65,40EUR
Â±0,00EUR
Â±0,00%
28.06.2019
STU
79,50CHF
+0,20CHF
+0,25%
17:30:54
SWX
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
16.06.2020 13:16

Sunrise Communications buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 87 Franken belassen. Nicht alle Telekomwerte seien gleich, schrieb Analyst Carl Murdock-Smith in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden europäischen Branchenstudie. Er bevorzugt nach wie vor jene Werte, die ungeachtet gesamtwirtschaftlicher Umstände und fiskalpolitischer Unterstützung zu den Gewinnern zählten. Zu seinen "Top Picks" zählt er auch das schweizerische Telekomunternehmen./ck/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.06.2020 / 17:04 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Werbung
SocGenBanner

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications buy

Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
87,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
79,45 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel*:
9,50%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
79,50 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,43%
Analyst Name:
Carl Murdock-Smith 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
84,20 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Sunrise Communications

13:16 Uhr Sunrise Communications buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.05.20 Sunrise Communications Hold Deutsche Bank AG
20.05.20 Sunrise Communications Hold Deutsche Bank AG
15.05.20 Sunrise Communications Hold Deutsche Bank AG
15.05.20 Sunrise Communications Outperform Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Sunrise Communications

Kein Zusammenschluss
Fusion für Telekomanbieter Sunrise und Salt kein Ziel - Sunrise-Aktie im Plus
Der Schweizer Telekomanbieter Sunrise plant keinen Zusammenschluss mit dem Rivalen Salt.
27.02.20
Wall Street bricht ein -- DAX bis zum Handelsende auf Talfahrt -- thyssen-Aufzugssparte geht an Konsortium um Advent -- Zalando erreicht Ziele -- Microsoft, Dürr, AIXTRON, SAFRAN im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.02.20
Dow letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt etwas leichter -- Commerzbank startet Squeeze-Out bei comdirect -- Lufthansa erwägt wohl Übernahme von TAP Portugal -- Disney, Virgin Galactic, Salesforce im Fokus (finanzen.net)
23.01.20
Dow beendet Handel etwas schwächer -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Kanada belegt VW mit Geldbuße -- HOCHTIEF mit hoher Sonderbelastung -- Wirecard, STMicro, Lufthansa, Texas Instruments im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.01.20
DAX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Commerzbank übernimmt comdirect -- Lufthansa-Aktie im Sinkflug -- Tesla übertrifft Erwartungen im Schlussquartal -- GRENKE im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.12.19
Wall Street letztlich etwas fester -- DAX schließt deutlich leichter -- Bitcoin: Tief seit November -- Erneuter Dividendenausfall bei Ceconomy -- Tele-Columbus-Chef geht -- Boeing, Unilever im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.12.19
Börsengang von Jacobs und Peet's soll anscheinend drei Milliarden Euro bringen (Reuters)
13.11.19
freenet-Beteiligung Sunrise kommt abgeblasene UPC-Übernahme teuer zu stehen - Sunrise-Aktie tiefer (finanzen.net)
27.02.20
UPC-Debakel belastet freenet-Beteiligung Sunrise nicht so stark wie gedacht (dpa-afx)
Kein Zusammenschluss
Fusion für Telekomanbieter Sunrise und Salt kein Ziel - Sunrise-Aktie im Plus
Der Schweizer Telekomanbieter Sunrise plant keinen Zusammenschluss mit dem Rivalen Salt.
27.02.20
Wall Street bricht ein -- DAX bis zum Handelsende auf Talfahrt -- thyssen-Aufzugssparte geht an Konsortium um Advent -- Zalando erreicht Ziele -- Microsoft, Dürr, AIXTRON, SAFRAN im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.02.20
Dow letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt etwas leichter -- Commerzbank startet Squeeze-Out bei comdirect -- Lufthansa erwägt wohl Übernahme von TAP Portugal -- Disney, Virgin Galactic, Salesforce im Fokus (finanzen.net)
23.01.20
Dow beendet Handel etwas schwächer -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Kanada belegt VW mit Geldbuße -- HOCHTIEF mit hoher Sonderbelastung -- Wirecard, STMicro, Lufthansa, Texas Instruments im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.01.20
DAX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Commerzbank übernimmt comdirect -- Lufthansa-Aktie im Sinkflug -- Tesla übertrifft Erwartungen im Schlussquartal -- GRENKE im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.12.19
Wall Street letztlich etwas fester -- DAX schließt deutlich leichter -- Bitcoin: Tief seit November -- Erneuter Dividendenausfall bei Ceconomy -- Tele-Columbus-Chef geht -- Boeing, Unilever im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.12.19
Börsengang von Jacobs und Peet's soll anscheinend drei Milliarden Euro bringen (Reuters)
13.11.19
freenet-Beteiligung Sunrise kommt abgeblasene UPC-Übernahme teuer zu stehen - Sunrise-Aktie tiefer (finanzen.net)
27.02.20
UPC-Debakel belastet freenet-Beteiligung Sunrise nicht so stark wie gedacht (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications Newsmehr Sunrise Communications News
RSS Feed
Sunrise Communications zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Sunrise Communications Aktie

+5,91%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,91%
Ø Kursziel: 84,20
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
70
75
80
85
90
UBS AG
84,00 CHF
Kepler Cheuvreux
85,00 CHF
Morgan Stanley
92,00 CHF
Jefferies & Company Inc.
73 CHF
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
72,00 CHF
Credit Suisse Group
90,00 CHF
Barclays Capital
90,00 CHF
Deutsche Bank AG
85,00 CHF
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
87,00 CHF
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,91%
Ø Kursziel: 84,20
alle Sunrise Communications Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

15:41 Uhr CTS Eventim Sell
15:04 Uhr Intel Equal-Weight
13:43 Uhr Nordex kaufen
13:02 Uhr easyJet Outperform
12:43 Uhr artec technologies Kaufen
12:40 Uhr United Internet buy
12:28 Uhr Sunrise Communications buy
12:26 Uhr SAP buy
12:25 Uhr Telefonica Hold
12:25 Uhr Orange Hold
12:24 Uhr Vodafone Group Hold
12:14 Uhr Carrefour buy
12:13 Uhr Unilever buy
12:07 Uhr BP buy
12:07 Uhr Linde buy
12:06 Uhr SAP Outperform
12:05 Uhr Fraport buy
12:05 Uhr SAP Hold
12:03 Uhr Bayer Hold
12:02 Uhr WashTec buy
11:38 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
11:37 Uhr SAP buy
11:36 Uhr Deutsche Wohnen buy
11:21 Uhr TUI Equal weight
11:13 Uhr Deutsche Telekom buy
11:09 Uhr K+S buy
10:07 Uhr Barclays overweight
10:05 Uhr Novo Nordisk overweight
10:04 Uhr SAP Conviction Buy List
10:04 Uhr BP Conviction Buy List
10:03 Uhr LOréal Neutral
10:02 Uhr Porsche Neutral
10:01 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Neutral
10:01 Uhr BMW Neutral
10:00 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser Neutral
09:55 Uhr Danone Neutral
09:54 Uhr Beiersdorf Sell
09:54 Uhr Henkel vz. Neutral
09:52 Uhr Nestlé buy
09:47 Uhr Daimler buy
08:27 Uhr Deutsche Bank Neutral
08:27 Uhr Goldman Sachs overweight
08:26 Uhr BNP Paribas overweight
08:26 Uhr UBS overweight
08:26 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Neutral
08:25 Uhr Société Générale (Societe Generale) overweight
07:59 Uhr 1&1 Drillisch overweight
07:58 Uhr UBS Underweight
07:58 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Underweight
07:58 Uhr Deutsche Bank Underweight

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Beabsichtigen Sie wegen des beschlossenen Konjunkturpakets mehr Geld auszugeben?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen