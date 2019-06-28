|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
87,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
79,45 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
9,50%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
79,50 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,43%
|
Analyst Name:
Carl Murdock-Smith
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
84,20 CHF
