14.05.2020 11:56

Sunrise Communications Equal-Weight (Morgan Stanley)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications nach Zahlen auf "Equal-weight" mit einem Kursziel von 92 Franken belassen. Das erste Quartal des Telekommunikationsunternehmens sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Nawar Cristini in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Der Umsatzausblick sei zwar gesenkt worden, aber die Prognose für den bereinigten operativen Gewinn (Ebitda) habe das Unternehmen aufrechterhalten. Dies falle an dem Zahlenwerk besonders auf./mf/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.05.2020 / 05:23 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Nachrichten zu Sunrise Communications

Euro am Sonntag-Meldung
Sunrise mit neuer Führungsspitze
Nach der gescheiterten Übernahme des ­Kabelnetzbetreibers UPC nehmen die beiden Lenker des Schweizer Mobilfunkanbieters Sunrise den Hut.
16.05.19
Sunrise hebt Gewinnprognose an (Reuters)
26.02.20
Ausblick: Sunrise Communications präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
26.09.19
Schweizer Wettbewerbshüter erlaubt UPC-Übernahme durch Sunrise (dpa-afx)
13.11.19
Sunrise avisiert eine höhere Dividende (MyDividends)
04.01.20
Sunrise mit neuer Führungsspitze (finanzen.net)
11.11.19
Ausblick: Sunrise Communications informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
20.08.19
Ausblick: Sunrise Communications veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.09.19
Sunrise stellt steigende Dividende in Aussicht (MyDividends)
Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

