NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications nach Zahlen auf "Equal-weight" mit einem Kursziel von 92 Franken belassen. Das erste Quartal des Telekommunikationsunternehmens sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Nawar Cristini in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Der Umsatzausblick sei zwar gesenkt worden, aber die Prognose für den bereinigten operativen Gewinn (Ebitda) habe das Unternehmen aufrechterhalten. Dies falle an dem Zahlenwerk besonders auf./mf/mis



