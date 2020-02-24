finanzen.net

Sunrise Communications Aktie WKN: A14M5T / ISIN: CH0267291224

75,00EUR
-2,30EUR
-2,98%
20:26:45
L&S
78,90CHF
-3,10CHF
-3,78%
17:30:53
SWX
27.02.2020 14:31

Sunrise Communications Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Franken belassen. Das vierte Quartal und der Ausblick des Schweizer Telekomanbieters seien besser als erwartet, urteilte Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er hob außerdem eine zugesicherte Dividende hervor, auch wenn das Unternehmen in diesem Jahr mehr investiere./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.02.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.02.2020 / 07:54 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications Hold

Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
85,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
81,25 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel*:
4,62%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
78,90 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,73%
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
86,25 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Sunrise Communications

14:31 Uhr Sunrise Communications Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13:46 Uhr Sunrise Communications buy Kepler Cheuvreux
24.02.20 Sunrise Communications Neutral UBS AG
24.02.20 Sunrise Communications buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.01.20 Sunrise Communications Neutral Credit Suisse Group
Nachrichten zu Sunrise Communications

Gewinnrückgang
UPC-Debakel belastet freenet-Beteiligung Sunrise nicht so stark wie gedacht
Der geplatzte Kauf des Kabelanbieters UPC hat beim Schweizer Telekomkonzern Sunrise 2019 nicht ganz so stark auf den Gewinn geschlagen wie von Analysten befürchtet.
26.02.20
Dow letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt etwas leichter -- Commerzbank startet Squeeze-Out bei comdirect -- Lufthansa erwägt wohl Übernahme von TAP Portugal -- Disney, Virgin Galactic, Salesforce im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07:08 Uhr
Wall Street tiefrot -- DAX bis zum Handelsende auf Talfahrt -- thyssen-Aufzugssparte geht an Konsortium um Advent -- Zalando erreicht Ziele -- Microsoft, Dürr, AIXTRON, SAFRAN im Fokus (finanzen.net)
23.01.20
Dow beendet Handel etwas schwächer -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Kanada belegt VW mit Geldbuße -- HOCHTIEF mit hoher Sonderbelastung -- Wirecard, STMicro, Lufthansa, Texas Instruments im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.01.20
DAX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Commerzbank übernimmt comdirect -- Lufthansa-Aktie im Sinkflug -- Tesla übertrifft Erwartungen im Schlussquartal -- GRENKE im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.12.19
Wall Street letztlich etwas fester -- DAX schließt deutlich leichter -- Bitcoin: Tief seit November -- Erneuter Dividendenausfall bei Ceconomy -- Tele-Columbus-Chef geht -- Boeing, Unilever im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.12.19
Börsengang von Jacobs und Peet's soll anscheinend drei Milliarden Euro bringen (Reuters)
13.11.19
freenet-Beteiligung Sunrise kommt abgeblasene UPC-Übernahme teuer zu stehen - Sunrise-Aktie tiefer (finanzen.net)
16.05.19
Sunrise hebt Gewinnprognose an (Reuters)
Gewinnrückgang
UPC-Debakel belastet freenet-Beteiligung Sunrise nicht so stark wie gedacht
Der geplatzte Kauf des Kabelanbieters UPC hat beim Schweizer Telekomkonzern Sunrise 2019 nicht ganz so stark auf den Gewinn geschlagen wie von Analysten befürchtet.
26.02.20
Dow letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt etwas leichter -- Commerzbank startet Squeeze-Out bei comdirect -- Lufthansa erwägt wohl Übernahme von TAP Portugal -- Disney, Virgin Galactic, Salesforce im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07:08 Uhr
Wall Street tiefrot -- DAX bis zum Handelsende auf Talfahrt -- thyssen-Aufzugssparte geht an Konsortium um Advent -- Zalando erreicht Ziele -- Microsoft, Dürr, AIXTRON, SAFRAN im Fokus (finanzen.net)
23.01.20
Dow beendet Handel etwas schwächer -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Kanada belegt VW mit Geldbuße -- HOCHTIEF mit hoher Sonderbelastung -- Wirecard, STMicro, Lufthansa, Texas Instruments im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.01.20
DAX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Commerzbank übernimmt comdirect -- Lufthansa-Aktie im Sinkflug -- Tesla übertrifft Erwartungen im Schlussquartal -- GRENKE im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.12.19
Wall Street letztlich etwas fester -- DAX schließt deutlich leichter -- Bitcoin: Tief seit November -- Erneuter Dividendenausfall bei Ceconomy -- Tele-Columbus-Chef geht -- Boeing, Unilever im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.12.19
Börsengang von Jacobs und Peet's soll anscheinend drei Milliarden Euro bringen (Reuters)
13.11.19
freenet-Beteiligung Sunrise kommt abgeblasene UPC-Übernahme teuer zu stehen - Sunrise-Aktie tiefer (finanzen.net)
16.05.19
Sunrise hebt Gewinnprognose an (Reuters)

mehr Sunrise Communications News
Kursziele Sunrise Communications Aktie

+9,32%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,32%
Ø Kursziel: 86,25
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
80
82
84
86
88
90
92
94
Jefferies & Company Inc.
81,00 CHF
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
95,00 CHF
Credit Suisse Group
90,00 CHF
UBS AG
84,00 CHF
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
82,00 CHF
Kepler Cheuvreux
90,00 CHF
Deutsche Bank AG
85,00 CHF
Barclays Capital
83,00 CHF
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,32%
Ø Kursziel: 86,25
alle Sunrise Communications Kursziele

