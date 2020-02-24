FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Franken belassen. Das vierte Quartal und der Ausblick des Schweizer Telekomanbieters seien besser als erwartet, urteilte Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er hob außerdem eine zugesicherte Dividende hervor, auch wenn das Unternehmen in diesem Jahr mehr investiere./tih/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.02.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.02.2020 / 07:54 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.